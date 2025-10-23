Chris Cuomo Is a Licensed Attorney Who Went Into Journalism — Was That Good for His Net Worth? Chris Cuomo has had a couple of hiccups in his career. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 23 2025, 4:06 p.m. ET Source: Mega

When Andrew Cuomo was hit with several allegations of sexual misconduct by former aides, who could have predicted it would spill over onto Andrew's younger brother, Chris Cuomo? While Chris was at CNN, it was understood that it would be unethical for him to interview Andrew, who was governor of New York from 2011 to 2021.

Article continues below advertisement

That changed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit. According to Chris, his bosses at CNN were fine with Andrew appearing on his show to give daily briefings about the virus, per NPR. This, plus an accusation of sexual misconduct from someone at a different network, was what led to Chris being let go. He landed somewhere new, but perhaps his paycheck was a bit lighter than he was used to. Here's what we know about Chris Cuomo's net worth.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Let's take a look at Chris Cuomo's net worth.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chris is worth $12 million. His journalism journey began in the mid-1990s with appearances on CNBC, MSNBC, and CNN. From 1998 to 1999, he was a political and policy analyst on Fox News and the Fox Files.

Chris Cuomo Journalist and Media Personality Net worth: $12 million Chris Chromo is an American news broadcaster who has been working for News Nation since July 2022. Birth date: Aug. 9, 1970 Birthplace: New York City, N.Y. Birth name: Christopher Charles Cuomo Father: Mario Cuomo Mother: Matilda Cuomo (née Raffa) Marriages: Cristina Greeven ​(m. 2001) Children: Bella Cuomo, Carolina Cuomo, and Mario Cuomo Education: Yale University, where he earned an undergraduate degree, and the Fordham University School of Law, where he earned his Juris Doctor in 1995.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the New York Post, Chris left Fox for ABC News in November 1999. While there, Chris was a correspondent on 20/20 Downtown. Former executive producer Victor Neufeld told the outlet that Chris was a great storyteller. "He has a great sense of the streets and the landscape of the country in terms of the people."

From September 2006 to December 2009, Cuomo was the news anchor for Good Morning America, per ABC News. In January 2013, TMZ broke the news that Chris was moving to CNN. A little over a week later, Chris was filling in for Piers Morgan.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris Cuomo moved to Prime Time in 2018.

Five years after landing at CNN, Cuomo was hosting his own show, the aptly named Cuomo Prime Time, reports The New York Times. This was followed by a weekly radio show on Sirius XM. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in early 2020, things took a turn for Chris. This is when Chris interviewed his brother, maintaining that this is something his bosses wanted him to do in order to boost ratings.

Article continues below advertisement

That wasn't the only issue with Chris and Andrew's relationship. The younger Cuomo allegedly advised his brother on how to handle the sexual harassment allegations brought against him. He also used media resources to investigate Andrew's accusers. That, coupled with a confession of his own sexual misconduct, contributed to Chris being fired from CNN.