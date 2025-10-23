Charlotte Bennett Accused Andrew Cuomo of Sexual Harassment — Where Is She Now? "Ms. Bennett is looking forward to moving on with her life." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 23 2025, 10:28 a.m. ET Source: Mega; Instagram/@char__bennett

The end of Andrew Cuomo's time as governor of New York was filled with controversy and allegations. In February 2021, Cuomo was accused of sexual harassment by a second former aide. Charlotte Bennett was in her early twenties when she worked as an executive assistant and health policy adviser in the Cuomo administration. It was during that time that she alleged the former governor made several unwanted advances.

She told The New York Times that Cuomo's inappropriate comments frightened her. "I understood that the governor wanted to sleep with me, and felt horribly uncomfortable and scared," she explained. After she told Cuomo's chief of staff what happened, Bennett was transferred to another job on the opposite side of the building. Although she initially didn't come forward, Bennett eventually made the decision to do so. Where is she now? Here's what we know.

Where is Charlotte Bennett now?

Days after Bennett's allegations were made public, Cuomo said in a statement that he was making jokes he believed were playful. Cuomo added, "I acknowledge some of the things I have said have been misinterpreted as an unwanted flirtation," per The New York Times. In 2022, Bennett sued Cuomo in federal court but dropped the lawsuit in December of that year.

Bennett then sued the state of New York, claiming it didn't do enough to address the allegations against Cuomo. According to The New York Times, this lawsuit was settled in April 2025 for $450,000. Bennett received $100,000 for lost pay and personal injury, while her legal team was paid $350,000. "Ms. Bennett is looking forward to moving on with her life," said her lawyer, Debra Katz.

A mere six months later, Bennett was in the same room as Cuomo for the first time in about four years. Zohran Mamdani, the Democratic candidate for mayor, invited Bennett to sit in the audience during a debate with Cuomo and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa. When Mamdani was able to ask Cuomo a direct question, he asked the former governor to address the allegations against him. Cuomo declined to do so, calling Mamdani immature while pointing out that the lawsuit against him had been dropped.

Andrew Cuomo's first accuser, Lindsey Boylan, also supports Zohran Mamdani.

The first woman to come forward with sexual harassment allegations against Cuomo was Lindsey Boylan. In a series of posts to X from December 2020, Boylan alleged that Cuomo sexually harassed her for several years. She went into greater detail two months later in a shocking post to Medium.

Like Bennett, Boylan has chosen to support Mamdani in his mayoral race against Cuomo. While guesting on Democracy Now!, Boylan reminded readers that Cuomo resigned because "he did those things," referring to the sexual assault allegations. It's Boylan's mission to remind New Yorkers what Cuomo has been accused of. When asked about Mamdani, Boylan said she also cares about affordability and helping the citizens of New York. She's not just against Cuomo. Boylan is for Mamdani.