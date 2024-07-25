Home > Human Interest Chris Watts Slams Former Mistress in Leaked Letters From Prison — Blames Her for the Murders "It’s what led up to what happened. She is of evil spirits, like Jezebel." By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 25 2024, Published 12:08 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

It's a tale as old as time. A bad man did a bad thing and instead of taking responsibility for his actions, blames a woman instead. Convicted killer Chris Watts has found a horrifying new way to pass the time while serving multiple life sentences at Dodge Correctional Institution in Waupun, Wis.

Apparently Watts has chosen to skip the self-reflective, healing route in favor of zero accountability when it comes to the murders of his wife and two daughters. He is making some wild claims in leaked letters from prison that seem to show he has learned no lessons and feels no remorse.

Chris Watts's letters from prison tell the story of a bitter man.

In letters obtained by the New York Post, Watts calls his former mistress a "Jezebel" and places the blame for his crimes entirely on her. "The words of a harlot have brought me low," he wrote in a letter from March 2020. "Her flattering speech was like drops of honey that pierced my heart and soul. Little did I know that all her guests were in the chamber of death." Bad prose aside, these are the thoughts of a man who is arguably disconnected from reality.

He goes on to praise his wife, whom he killed, by suggesting he had a great life but was tempted by the perfume of a "strange woman." Watts also asks, "How did this happen?" as if he was somehow uninvolved in his own actions. It's chilling.

These letters were written to fellow prisoner Dylan Tallman, who was in the cell next to Watts's. The two became friends and bonded over studying the Bible. Watts referred to Tallman as his "spiritual twin." At one point they discussed writing a book together, but when Watts changed his mind, Tallman moved forward with the plan and included the aforementioned letters in the first of three installments of the series. The books are available to purchase online.