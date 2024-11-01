Home > Viral News > Influencers Christian Influencer & Mom of 7 Documents Her Ectopic Pregnancy, Sparks Debate "Remember, your kids can not get a new mother." By Anna Quintana Published Nov. 1 2024, 10:00 a.m. ET Source: Instagram

Tradwives have been taking over social media lately, and one is sparking a huge debate on Instagram after revealing to her followers that she is not terminating her ectopic pregnancy — despite the risk. Alex Gooding is a Christian influencer and mom of seven, who is known on the platform as @GrowingGoodings.

Article continues below advertisement

Recently, she opened up about her ectopic pregnancy journey, and many of her followers are conflicted about her decision.

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Alex Gooding revealed she has a c-section scar ectopic pregnancy or CSEP.

In a post dated October 6, Alex shared an update on her pregnancy with baby No. 8 — a daughter named Chloe Marie. She detailed how she found out Chloe was an ectopic pregnancy at her first ultrasound. "This is called a c-section scar ectopic pregnancy or CSEP," she wrote. "Cesarean section scar ectopic pregnancy is the rarest form of ectopic pregnancy. The overall consensus among the medical field is to terminate these pregnancies due to high morbidity and mortality for the mother."

According to Alex, despite the high risk, she did not want to terminate the pregnancy and instead sought a second opinion. In a more recent post dated October 29, Alex revealed she found two medical professionals who supported her decision to not terminate. "We heard 4 doctors tell us termination but 2 of them also happily supported continuing our pregnancy. This is the beautiful of the medical field that there can be disagreement but people can still receive EXPERT care," she explained.

Article continues below advertisement

"We decided to obviously stay with this [maternal fetal medicine]. He truly is so thorough and answered every single question we had. Including the 'what if' questions we had." Alex also stood by her decision adding, "We are not afraid to fight for what is best for me or our children. Chloe is not a blob of cells or tissue. She is our daughter that we love and adore. We both agreed that fighting for her life was worth the risk. And we both believe that the medical providers we have, that again specialize in this high-risk situation, will do everything to keep us both safe."

Article continues below advertisement

Followers are divided by Alex's decision — sparking a major debate on pro-life vs. pro-choice.

As expected, a sensitive issue such as this is going to spark debate. In her comments section, Alex is inundated with followers who don't agree with her decision. "Crazy that you would risk leaving all of your babies alone with no mother for a doomed pregnancy. Total insanity to bet against your entire family," one person wrote before another added, "It’s not just about you or the baby in your womb, you have seven other children and you can’t leave them without a Mum."

Article continues below advertisement

However, many pointed out that whether they agreed with the mom or not, she had the ability to choose, which is what pro-choice is all about. "I think it's wonderful that you were able to make the best decision for YOU. I believe ALL women should have that same option. I hope nothing but the best for you and baby Chloe," a follower shared.