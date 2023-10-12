Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Do People Have Kids Just for Content? It Sure Seems Like It TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram Influencers are under scrutiny for using this kids in their content. Do people have kids just for content? By Allison Hunt Oct. 11 2023, Published 8:51 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/ @whomamagonecheckme2

The Gist: TikTokers Alix Blahnik and Stephen Lomas took their nicu baby to Target.

YouTubers Nikki and Dan Phillippi stopped their adoption because they weren't allowed to film their baby.

Content creators are under fire for using their kids for views.

As long as YouTube has been around, there have been family YouTubers vlogging their seemingly everyday life as parents. This content niche has only amplified with TikTok.

We're not here to pass judgment on anyone because we understand the business decision that probably goes into showing their kids. After all, kids equal views, and views equal money, and college is expensive. However, one TikTok content creator is questioning if people have kids just for content. Let's unpack this.

Content creator @whomamagonecheckme2 took to her own TikTok to call out people for having kids just for their content.

TikToker @whomamagonecheckme2p, who we will now be referring to as Mama, posted a video calling out people for having kids just so that they can make content with them. The video opens with Mama reacting to videos that other content creators have posted with their newborn babies.

Mama then states very passionately, "I've never seen a family vlogger that wasn't abusing their kids behind the scenes... what are you doing behind the cameras? I'm convinced a lot of y'all had kids just for content... If I had a kid, which I won't, y'all would never see it. Never... I'm so glad they're making laws against family bloggers nowadays because this is getting out of hand."

The very first clip that is in Mama's video reads, "Miyas 1st day out of the NICU," and shows a father holding their tiny baby with one hand in a Target. This video is by TikTokers Alix Blahnik and Stephen Lomas, who have 1.3 million followers. Despite their popularity, they received much backlash for that video resurfacing, so much so that they put out an apology on TikTok.

In the apology, Stephen says, "I just want to quickly hop on here and apologize to all the young moms and healthcare workers that I scared from a recent post. The way that I picked up Miya is a way to pick up a baby...arguably and in fact is the wrong way to pick up a baby and I wanted to promise to you all that I will never pick her up like that again."

@alixandstephen I have been trying to post this for the longest but im outta the country. It was not a good idea to bring Miya out in public a week or two after her birth. This sounds counterintuitive but we did overly coddle and care for Aurora like you guys say and she ended up being sick all the time. We are more lax with Miya and she never gets sick. It’s probably just a crapshoot or maybe there is no right or wrong way to (correctly) parent. Just go with your gut but certainly be careful. I do want to be a good dad but apparently the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree. #parents#alixandstephen ♬ original sound - Alix & Stephen Show

Mama also mentioned in her TikTok a couple that adopted an Asian boy and then "returned him to the foster home" because "They couldn't post him." The couple Mama is referring to is actually Nikki and Dan Phillippi who have a very popular YouTube page. They took to their own channel to address the latter issue themselves.

In the video, they say that before they even officially adopted a child, they were told that Thailand has a law where they are, "Not allowed to talk about them or share any images, photos, videos, anything about them online for a year." Since this couple basically documents their whole life, they decided not to go through with the adoption.

And what about these new laws protecting kids on social media? Well, Illinois is actually the first state to pass a law making sure that kids are compensated. Fortune reports that the law, "will entitle child influencers to a percentage of earnings based on how often they appear on video blogs or online content that generates at least 10 cents per view. To qualify, the content must be created in Illinois, and kids would have to be featured in at least 30% of the content in a 30-day period."