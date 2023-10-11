Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Australian Woman Confused Why the Cheesecake Factory Isn't a Bigger Deal in the U.S. One woman from Australia took to TikTok to discuss her favorite American restaurant, the Cheesecake Factory, and how Americans don't actually like it. By Kelly Corbett Oct. 11 2023, Published 6:24 p.m. ET Source: tiktok / @roamingunplanned

If you're not familiar with the Cheesecake Factory, let me fill you in. The popular American restaurant chain, which has more than 250 locations in the U.S., is known for its extensive, book-like menu filled with an array of different cuisines.

It is here at the Cheesecake Factory that your dining options range from classic burgers and fries to fried calamari among a plethora of other delectable dishes. You can also complement your meal with a drink from the bar or a slice of cheesecake (did we mention there are over 30 flavors to choose from?).

All in all, the Cheesecake Factory is a great place to go to celebrate a special occasion as the interior is very grandiose. But at the same time, it's also the type of fancy upscale establishment where you can walk in your most casual attire. It basically sounds like the greatest restaurant ever, right? Wrong. There are actually quite a lot of people who don't like the Cheesecake Factory — and one Cheesecake Factory lover from Australia just wants to know why.

An Australian woman claims she'd fly to America just to go to the Cheesecake Factory.

"I do not understand why the Cheesecake Factory is not talked about more in America. Nobody goes. Nobody cares. It's not a thing," says a creator named Mimi (@roamingunplanned) in a TikTok video. The Australia-based user explains that every time she visits America, she is always asked by her friends and family at home if she went to the Cheesecake Factory.

"It's my favorite thing to do here. To go to the Cheesecake Factory. I would literally fly here from Australia just to go to the Cheesecake Factory. It's an unreal spot," she further explains.

She then begins to highlight one of her favorite foods there — the brown rolls given in the complimentary bread basket. "Quick tip, if you go there. Only ask for brown bread. Before you even sit down say hey can we only get brown bread," she says, As Mimi ends her video, she reiterates once more: "Why doesn't anybody care here? It's my favorite thing to do."

In her caption, she clarifies: "This isn't a paid ad or promotion. I just have strong love for the Cheesecake Factory." That said, Americans took to the comments to fill Mimi in on why they aren't fans of the chain. As one user noted, she just got sick of the Cheesecake Factory. "We cheesecaked too hard for like 10 years — now we're over it."

Others claimed they liked the restaurant before it started including the calories on its menu. "It was the thing in the early 2000s before they had to list the calories," read one comment. Dishes from the Cheesecake Factory do notoriously have high-calorie counts. However, the restaurant does offer a Skinnylicious menu with lighter options.

Another user claimed that the prices have drastically climbed, which has turned them off.

But there were a few Cheesecake Factory loyalists in the comment section. "Seeing all these other Americans saying we're over the Cheesecake Factory, but I'm definitely not over the Cheesecake Factory," wrote one user. Another claimed they were watching Mimi's TikTok video while picking up takeout from the chain.