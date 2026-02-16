Christian Lee Hutson’s Net Worth Revealed After Valentine’s Day Wedding to Maya Hawke Valentine’s vows in NYC spark fresh curiosity about Christian Lee Hutson's reported millions. By Darrell Marrow Published Feb. 16 2026, 10:18 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@christianleehutson

Love is in the air for Maya Hawke. The Stranger Things star married boyfriend Christian Lee Hutson on Valentine’s Day. According to People, the couple wed in New York City during a private ceremony at St. George’s Episcopal Church on Feb. 14. Photos from the ceremony showed Maya in a white wedding dress topped with an oversized feathery winter coat, while Christian kept it classic in a tuxedo.

Castmates like Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, and Joe Keery attended the wedding. Alongside Maya’s parents, Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman. As social media reacted to the news, some fans became curious. While Maya has built a name for herself, Christian’s life has been relatively private. Now people want to know what he does and how his net worth stacks up.

Source: Mega

What is Christian Lee Hutson’s net worth?

According to The Economic Times, Christian’s net worth falls between $2 million and $4 million. He built his career as an indie singer-songwriter. He released "Beginners" (2020), "Quitters" (2022), and "Paradise Pop. 10" (2024). However, it was his connection to Phoebe Bridges that pushed his career into the spotlight. He opened for her on tour from 2022 to 2023, which expanded his audience.

​​Music also connected him to Maya. They built a friendship first. Maya later revealed they stayed friends for four years before dating. During an appearance on the Zach Sang Show, she gushed over their relationship.

"It's awesome. I cannot recommend highly enough dating your friends. It's the best. They know you, and as a human being who has dated other people," she said. "They really know you as a person who has feelings ... not just a piece of paper for them to project their image of perfect girlfriend onto.”

Christian Lee Hutson Singer Net worth: $2 million Christian Lee Hutson is an indie singer and songwriter best known for hits like "Lose This Number" and Northsiders." Birth name: Christian Lee Hutson Birthdate: Nov. 5, 1995 Birthplace: Kansas City, Mo. Spouse: Maya Hawke (married: 2026)

What is Maya Hawke’s net worth?

For her part, Maya has built a solid career and an equally impressive net worth. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actor has a $4 million fortune. Per the database, Maya built her career through music and acting. She’s best known for playing Robin Buckley on Stranger Things, the sharp-tongued Scoops Ahoy employee who quickly became a fan favorite. Maya has also done voice acting, voicing Anxiety in Inside Out 2.