Christina Ricci’s Ex Denied Emergency Custody of 11-Year-Old Son Over Flight Text Message Incident This came after a court rejected James Heerdegen’s claims that Christina Ricci drank alcohol on a flight with the child. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated June 25 2026, 3:41 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Yellowjackets star Christina Ricci’s ex-husband, James Heerdegen, has been denied emergency custody of their 11-year-old son, Freddie after a court rejected his claims that Ricci drank alcohol on a flight with the child.

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According to court documents obtained by People, Heerdegen filed for an emergency custody hearing after Freddie texted him during a June 16 flight to Canada to report that Ricci had been drinking.

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Court Rejects James Heerdegen's Emergency Custody Bid

In her response, Ricci acknowledged that Freddie had contacted his father and used "certain words" to describe her alcohol consumption and behavior during the flight. The following day, however, Freddie told his father’s attorneys that he had "overreacted" when sending the texts.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Freddie's own legal counsel filed documents stating that "the description of Ms. Ricci's alcohol consumption and behavior thereafter was not as he had described," and that the child had "no fear in continuing to be" in his mother's custody.

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The court has also agreed to seal the documents containing the text messages, with Freddie’s attorney arguing that public access to the records "may jeopardize" his mental health. Ricci had also cited the severe bullying her son has endured at school as grounds for sealing the texts.

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The 43-year-old ex-husband also requested court-ordered alcohol testing for Ricci. Both requests were denied, as per TMZ.

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Ricci and Heerdegen’s Contentious Divorce

Ricci and Heerdegen began dating in 2011 after meeting on the set of the television series Pan Am, where Heerdegen worked as a camera technician and dolly grip. They tied the knot in October, two years later, in an intimate ceremony on New York City's Upper East Side. They welcomed Freddie the following year. According to TMZ, Ricci filed for divorce from Heerdegen back in July 2020, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split. The contentious divorce was finalized in December 2022.

In June 2020, Ricci was granted a protective order against Heerdegen after the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a domestic battery call at the couple's home, according to NBC Los Angeles. In January 2021, she obtained a formal domestic violence restraining order against Heerdegen, alleging "severe physical and emotional abuse," with "many of these acts" taking place in front of their son.

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Heerdegen's attorney said at the time that his client "unequivocally denies all allegations of abuse." He separately sought a restraining order of his own, alleging that alcohol and substance abuse contributed to Ricci's behavior.

Under their divorce agreement, the parents share joint legal custody of Freddie, though Ricci retains the final decision-making authority on major medical or educational choices if the parents reach an impasse. Ricci holds primary physical custody.

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As part of the financial settlement, Heerdegen received a one-time payment of $189,687 from Ricci, according to a separate report by TMZ. Ricci agreed to cover 100% of Freddie's private school tuition and uncovered medical expenses.