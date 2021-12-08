The 'Christmas Around the World' Special Will Get Viewers in the Holiday Spirit

The 'Christmas Around the World' Special Will Get Viewers in the Holiday SpiritBy Shannon Raphael
Dec. 8 2021, Published 5:10 p.m. ET
The holiday season is officially upon us and, after spending most of 2020 in quarantine lockdowns, many are ready to take in all that the festivities have to offer.
While some are venturing out to do holiday shopping or to attend tree lightings, others are staying cozy at home to watch to the wide array of original holiday programs — like The CW's Christmas Around the World.
Hosted by Dean Cain and Laura McKenzie, Christmas Around the World will take viewers on a global holiday trip, and they can do so from the comfort of their own residences.
The CW special highlights long-standing holiday traditions and more modern celebrations from all around the world. Keep reading to find out everything you need to know about the Christmas show, from the locations for filming, to the performances that will be featured.
Where are the 'Christmas Around the World' filming locations?
The CW holiday spectacular filmed all over the globe. Hosts Laura and Dean will discuss how Charles Dickens' famous novella, A Christmas Carol, came to be in the 19th century by taking views around the streets of London, England.
The program will also go Down Under to highlight a more modern tale: the "Santa on the Run" race in Australia. The runners for the fun run race all wear Santa suits, and the proceeds go to charity.
Christmas Around the World will also showcase the indoor skiing trend in Dubai, the bonfire celebrations in Spain, the month long festivities in Mexico, and the moment when the penguins head to shore in South Africa.
Viewers can explore the holiday food traditions and the activities that draw the locals and the tourists in during the Christmas season.
'Christmas Around the World' will also feature a series of holiday performances.
In addition to being a holiday travel guide of sorts, the Christmas Around the World special will include spectacular performances from some of the various destinations.
American Idol alums Elliott Yamin and Mikalah Gordon are set to sing during the Christmas spectacular. Actor Garrett Clayton, YouTuber Brandon Rogers, and the Luys Vocal Quartet will appear on the program as well.
The show will feature dance performances from the Edgar Dance Ensemble and the Rassvet Dance Ensemble as well. Ice dancers Peter Tchernyshev, Roman Kostomarov, and Tatiana Navka will partake in the festivities too.
Magician Mai Uyên and the Vahagn Drum Ensemble will round out list of performers for the Christmas special.
Though Dean and Laura are the main guides for the evening, Montel Williams and Elizabeth Stanton (who is Laura's daughter) will be co-hosting.
Christmas Around the World will debut on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on The CW as part of the network's holiday lineup for 2021. An encore of the show will air on Dec. 24 (Christmas Eve) at 8 p.m. ET.
Those who do not have traditional cable packages can stream the series with Hulu+ Live TV, or with YouTube TV.