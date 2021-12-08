'Landscapers' Is a True-Crime Tale That's Stranger Than Fiction — Where Are the Killers Now?

However, Susan and Christopher Edwards were constantly broke. Susan's obsession with Hollywood memorabilia raged wildly out of control. She spent over £15,000 on it, and that was just what she brought back to England from France, where they were living when they were caught.

Apparently, they wasted hundreds of thousands of pounds on these Hollywood relics. When the police had their collectibles appraised, they were only valued at £3,000, and the couple was £160,000 in debt.