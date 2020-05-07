Here Are the Reasons Why K-Pop Singer, Chunseo, May Have Left Kaachi

Sources say the lead dancer of Kaachi, Chunseo, has reportedly left the band, however, it has not been confirmed if this is true. Chunseo superfan, @chunseoluv, posted to Twitter: "Chunseo has officially left kaachi! Kaachi unfollowed Chunseo... Please look forward to her debut and support her!"

It has not been confirmed why she may have left, or if this is actually true, but it's possible she parted ways with her bandmates because of recent harsh rumors directed at them as a whole.