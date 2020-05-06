Twitter Thinks That Kaachi Is Copying BTS — Here's What They're Saying

View this post on Instagram

2 Days until the 'Your Turn' music video drops 🤞💖✨ Teaser 1 is available on our YouTube channel now! Please keep your eyes peeled and ✨💘Follow us on 💘✨ Tiktok: kaachi_official Youtube: KAACHI Twitter: kaachiofficial #kaachi #kaachi_official #kpoplondon #dance #kpopdance #kpop #kpopgirlband #london #uk #korea #seoul #girl #band #girlband #girlgroup #kpopdance #tiktok #케이팝 #케이팝걸그룹 #걸그룹 #한국 #밴드 #영국 #런던 #서울 #유럽 #최초 #영국걸그룹 #한국문화 #kaachi #YourTurn