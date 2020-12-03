Who Is Former 'Bon Appetit' Star Claire Saffitz's Husband?By Sara Belcher
Updated
Former Bon Appetit Test Kitchen star Claire Saffitz has been wildly busy since leaving the publication's YouTube channel. Between starting her own YouTube channel and finalizing her first cookbook Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence (in the middle of a pandemic, oh my!), the baker has been insanely busy.
But in between these exciting professional updates, Claire has also shared glimpses of personal news on her social media — including that she's now married!
While her husband stays largely off of Claire's social media, here's what we know about him and their relationship.
Claire's husband is former chef Harris Mayer-Selinger.
Given that Claire is a well-known baker, it's no surprise that her husband also works in the culinary world. In a piece on Grubstreet, Claire talked a little bit about her relationship with former New York City chef Harris Mayer-Selinger.
Harris is currently the chef-owner of Creamline, the restaurant of dairy company Ronnybrook Farm, in the Chelsea Market. He's been with the restaurant since its opening in 2015 and converted Creamline to be more delivery-friendly for the pandemic.
"We moved in together last summer and I relocated from Carroll Gardens to the Upper West Side," Claire wrote of her relationship with Harris. "As a former chef, he has a much different concept of ‘home cooking’ than I do. Fortunately, he cooks for us a lot.”
Having a husband who works for the restaurant extension of a dairy farm also means their house is always packed with fresh dairy products, something Claire said she really enjoys.
According to his LinkedIn profile, Harris has also served as the chef de cuisine at Five Points Restaurant and the sous chef at Hundred Acres after graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2007. Harris is also the president and founder of Hospitality Made Simple, a hospitality and restaurant consulting firm.
Claire and Harris got married in 2020.
We're not sure how long the couple has been together, but Claire revealed she and her husband tied the knot privately while she was spending some time offline as she transitioned out of her role at Bon Appetit and into her current professional endeavors. The baker decided to end her freelance contract with the publication after it received backlash for its treatment of staff members of color.
"I have taken a break from online life recently and focused like so many of us on how to live healthfully and responsibly amidst so many challenges," she wrote in an Instagram post, which shared the video trailer for her cookbook. "I have invested and reinvested in relationships and spent a lot of time thinking about how I want the future to look professionally and personally. (To that end, I also got married!)"
Unfortunately, there weren't any cute wedding photos that came with this announcement, but the pair were together for the better part of two years at least before deciding to wed (in a pandemic no less). It's also unclear when exactly the couple got engaged, as they have not disclosed much of their relationship publicly.