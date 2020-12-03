Who Is Former 'Bon Appetit' Star Claire Saffitz's Husband?

Former Bon Appetit Test Kitchen star Claire Saffitz has been wildly busy since leaving the publication's YouTube channel. Between starting her own YouTube channel and finalizing her first cookbook Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence (in the middle of a pandemic, oh my!), the baker has been insanely busy.

But in between these exciting professional updates, Claire has also shared glimpses of personal news on her social media — including that she's now married!

While her husband stays largely off of Claire's social media, here's what we know about him and their relationship.