What Does "Clanker" Mean? Learn All About the Slang Term Taking Over the Internet The term is a slur for a surprising group. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 15 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @lowlyfeleo

If you have ever wondered what the meaning of the slang term "Clanker" is, you are not alone. The slang is trending on social media platforms like TikTok, but many people have no idea what it means.

The slang "Clanker" is meant to be a slur for a surprising group, and people may be shocked to learn what group the term is referencing.

Source: YouTube / @etymology_nerd

What is the meaning of the slang term Clanker?

The slang term "Clanker" is a slur for robots, per NPR. The slang began spreading on social media as people shared videos on Instagram and TikTok. In one video shared on TikTok, people are driving by a delivery robot as it sits on the sidewalk, and they suddenly yell, "Filthy … Get these off the streets. Clanker! Clanker! Clanker!"

The outlet spoke to Adam Aleksic, who works as a linguist, author, and content creator. His username is @etymology_nerd/, and he told NPR that "Clanker" is used as a derogatory term to describe robots. He explained that the slang comes from the Star Wars franchise. He also explained the term on his YouTube channel.

"It was referenced in Star Wars and in the Clone Wars series," he said. "They would call robots 'clankers' because of the sound they made. It clearly implies clanking. … And then we adopted it because it sounds useful." Adam also advised the outlet that people on social media had been saying a slang term was needed for robots. "I remember tweets from January of this year where people were saying, 'Oh, we need a slur for AI.' And finally, it seems like that cultural need is being met," he added.

TikToker @lowlyfeleo also shared a video explaining the slang meaning, and he also said the term came from the Star Wars films. The term "clanker" is a new slur for robots or AI," he said. "The word 'clanker' is actually a reference to Star Wars — specifically the prequel trilogy — where, in that trilogy, the bad guys are robots instead of stormtroopers. And, they'll call robots that they're fighting "clankers" just to be funny."

He added that the rise of AI, automation, and technology that took the place of human beings prompted the internet to come up with an insult for robots. Adam Dorr is the director of the nonprofit research center Research for Rethinx, and he says that AI will be able to do everything a person does within 15 or 20 years.