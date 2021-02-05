Gracie Hunt Stunned Kansas City Chiefs Fans During Their Last Game

It seems as though Gracie Hunt is the NFL's latest sideline star, and she's equally as beautiful as highly intelligent on all things football. Due to a viral moment during a recent Kansas City Chiefs game where she was featured front and center on camera, catching the attention of countless fans who hadn't noticed her before, Gracie has become a trending topic in the world of the sport.

With that being said, fans are more eager than ever to learn exactly who the blonde stunner is, what she does, and her role in terms of the NFL at large. So, here's a detailed analysis of all things Gracie, including known details of her life, who she works for, and her most notable achievements.

Clark Hunt's daughter, Gracie, is a bonafide star in her own right.

Commanding over 100,000 followers, Gracie is a bonafide star in the worlds of both sports and modeling. She promotes a Christian lifestyle, health, fitness, nutrition, and a variety of other self-help elements throughout her social media, toting their unique benefits in her own life. Much like her mother, Tavia Shackles, a former cheerleader and beauty pageant winner, Gracie set her sights on modeling from a young age, taking her first gig at just 13 years old.

Beyond her individual endeavors, the now-21-year-old star is most famously the daughter of the owner of the Kansas City Chiefs, who are set to face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2021 Super Bowl. As the season's tensions grew higher, Gracie was notably featured in some of a recent game's screen time, providing a viral moment for her that has further catapulted her stardom even in the short time since.

Thanks to her father's impressive role in the NFL, Gracie holds the prestigious title of spokesmodel for NFL Style, the league's sub-label dedicated to lifestyle clothing.

