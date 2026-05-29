Claude Lemieux's Net Worth Reflects a Hallmark Career After Hockey Legend's Death The four-time Stanley Cup champion built an impressive fortune during one of hockey's most memorable careers. By Alisan Duran Published May 29 2026, 9:31 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

The hockey world is mourning the loss of Claude Lemieux after reports confirmed the four-time Stanley Cup champion died at age 60. According to ESPN, authorities said Claude died by suicide after he was found at a business property in Florida. Widely regarded as one of the NHL's most intense postseason performers, he built a reputation for elevating his game when the stakes were highest and helped lead multiple franchises to championship success.

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As tributes continue to pour in from former teammates, teams, and fans, many are also reflecting on the financial success Claude achieved during his lengthy professional career. After spending more than two decades in the NHL, the former forward amassed significant career earnings both on and off the ice.

Source: MEGA

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What was Claude Lemieux's net worth?

According to hockey salary databases and multiple reports, Claude's net worth was estimated at approximately $22 million at the time of his death. Although exact figures have never been independently confirmed, the former NHL star earned millions throughout a career that spanned 21 seasons and several championship-winning teams.

Claude Lemieux Former NHL player, NHL player agent Net worth: $22 Million Birthplace: Buckingham, Quebec, Canada Spouse: Deborah Lemieux Children: Four, including Brendan Lemieux Stanley Cup Championships: Four Conn Smythe Trophy: 1995 NHL Teams: Montreal Canadiens, New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, San Jose Sharks

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Following retirement, Claude remained involved in hockey as an NHLPA-certified player agent. Reports indicate he represented several professional players, allowing him to continue building his wealth after stepping away from the game that made him famous.

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Claude Lemieux's kids continued the family's hockey legacy.

Claude is survived by his wife, Deborah, and their four children. While he became known throughout hockey for his fierce competitiveness, those closest to him also knew him as a devoted husband and father who remained involved in his family's life long after his playing days ended.

His best-known child is Brendan Lemieux, who followed his father into professional hockey and carved out an NHL career of his own. Brendan played for multiple NHL organizations, continuing the family's connection to the sport and helping carry on the Lemieux name in professional hockey.

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Claude Lemieux became one of hockey's most successful playoff performers.

Claude's legacy extended far beyond his financial success. He won four Stanley Cups, earned the 1995 Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, and finished his NHL career with 379 goals and 407 assists. His combination of skill and physicality made him one of hockey's most memorable stars.

Following news of his death, tributes poured in from across the hockey community. While opinions on his style of play often differed, few questioned his impact on the sport. His championships, playoff heroics, and lasting influence on the NHL ensure his legacy will not soon be forgotten.