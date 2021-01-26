Kellyanne Conway's Twitter Account Leaked a Topless Photo of Daughter Claudia

Let's take a closer look at how the leaked photo got posted.

Well, the public conflict between former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and her teenage daughter, Claudia Conway , has officially intensified. The 16-year-old revealed she was seeking emancipation in August 2020, alleging "years of childhood trauma and abuse" — and since then, she's shared videos of her mother verbally attacking her. Now, in a disturbing new development, Kellyanne's Twitter account posted a topless photo of Claudia.

Was Kellyanne behind that leaked photo of Claudia Conway?

On Jan. 25, Kellyanne's official Twitter account shared a topless photo on Fleets, which deletes photos after 24 hours. The post was actually deleted earlier than that — but not before people took screenshots of it and then promptly alerted Claudia about what happened.

At first, Claudia couldn't believe what her followers were telling her. She soon realized the leaked photo posted by her mother's Twitter account wasn't a joke at all.

*SERIOUS* CW: Child Abuse



Former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway allegedly posted picture of her 16-year-old daughter Claudia Conway topless on Twitter Fleet. The post was quickly deleted. This days after video of Kellyanne verbally and physically abusing Claudia went viral. pic.twitter.com/pZZIAFjcyA — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) January 26, 2021 Source: Twitter

Claudia has since addressed the leaked photo via TikTok, confirming it was, in fact, real. “I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something,” she explained in a since-deleted TikTok video that has been re-shared by fans. "Nobody would have any photo like that, ever. So Kellyanne, you're going to f--king jail."

@KellyannePolls leaked HER OWN CHILD’S nude photos on her Twitter story two hours ago. @FBI you need to be involved. This girl’s entire TikTok feed is a huge cry for help and I am so saddened that nothing has been done sooner to help her. pic.twitter.com/KNGG1EsrIz — LeighAnn Chase (@LeighAnnMChase) January 26, 2021 Source: Twitter

The fact that Claudia then began commenting in Morse code worried her fans even more. “Please get people to talk about this,” Claudia wrote in the comments over on TikTok. “I’m OK but scared af spread awareness pls.”

kellyanne conway literally leaked her underage daughter’s nudes and now she’s on tiktok saying she’s scared and begging for help in MORSE CODE how is this real life someone help claudia conway pic.twitter.com/2a7RriaABQ — marianna (best ass on this app) (@itsmariannnna) January 26, 2021 Source: Twitter

On Jan. 26, Claudia again took to TikTok — but this time, it was to urge people to stop calling the authorities. “I know that my mom would never, ever post anything to hurt me like that intentionally, and I do believe she was hacked,” Claudia said in one of a series of videos.

She added, "My mom and I, we fight like mothers and daughters. But we also love like mothers and daughters, and I love her. I will be taking a break from social media because we are really tired of being headlines." Her father, George Conway, also shared a link to the video via Twitter.

