Claudia Conway and Kellyanne Conway
Source: TikTok/Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway's Twitter Account Leaked a Topless Photo of Daughter Claudia

By

Updated

Well, the public conflict between former Donald Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway and her teenage daughter, Claudia Conway, has officially intensified. The 16-year-old revealed she was seeking emancipation in August 2020, alleging "years of childhood trauma and abuse" — and since then, she's shared videos of her mother verbally attacking her. Now, in a disturbing new development, Kellyanne's Twitter account posted a topless photo of Claudia.

Let's take a closer look at how the leaked photo got posted.

Was Kellyanne behind that leaked photo of Claudia Conway?

On Jan. 25, Kellyanne's official Twitter account shared a topless photo on Fleets, which deletes photos after 24 hours. The post was actually deleted earlier than that — but not before people took screenshots of it and then promptly alerted Claudia about what happened.

claudia conway leaked photo
Source: Twitter
At first, Claudia couldn't believe what her followers were telling her. She soon realized the leaked photo posted by her mother's Twitter account wasn't a joke at all.

Source: Twitter
Claudia has since addressed the leaked photo via TikTok, confirming it was, in fact, real.

“I’m assuming my mom took a picture of it to use against me one day and then somebody hacked her or something,” she explained in a since-deleted TikTok video that has been re-shared by fans. "Nobody would have any photo like that, ever. So Kellyanne, you're going to f--king jail."

Source: Twitter
The fact that Claudia then began commenting in Morse code worried her fans even more.

“Please get people to talk about this,” Claudia wrote in the comments over on TikTok. “I’m OK but scared af spread awareness pls.”

Source: Twitter
On Jan. 26, Claudia again took to TikTok — but this time, it was to urge people to stop calling the authorities.

“I know that my mom would never, ever post anything to hurt me like that intentionally, and I do believe she was hacked,” Claudia said in one of a series of videos.

She added, "My mom and I, we fight like mothers and daughters. But we also love like mothers and daughters, and I love her. I will be taking a break from social media because we are really tired of being headlines."

Her father, George Conway, also shared a link to the video via Twitter.

Source: TikTok

In January 2021, Claudia alleged that her mother was abusive via TikTok.

It's not clear whether law enforcement is currently involved in the leaked photo of Claudia. However, officers had previously been called out to the Conway residence on Jan. 20 in response to a "juvenile matter," which is under investigation, per OK! magazine.

At the time, Claudia had shared video clips in which Kellyanne can be heard yelling and cursing at her daughter. Claudia also alleged that her mother hit her.

"She's probably going to publicly say that she's not abusive and whatnot, but that's what manipulators do and narcissists," Claudia told her 1.5 million TikTok followers at the time.

She added, "I'm not looking for attention. I'm not looking for anything. I'm in a situation that's really physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive and I think it's important that everybody sees that."

Source: Twitter

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233.  

