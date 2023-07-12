Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Applauded for “Low Key” Quitting Job Because She Doesn’t Believe In 2 Weeks' Notice A woman cleaned out her desk on the sneak tip without 2 weeks notice, stating that her place of work probably wouldn't give her the same courtesy. By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 12 2023, Published 10:43 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @adoreidaliz_

A woman ignited a conversation about the ethics surrounding workers giving employers a 2-week notice prior to quitting the business they work for.

TikToker Idaliz (@adoreidaliz) uploaded a clip of her "low key" cleaning out her desk, while revealing in a text overlay that she intended on quitting her job on the last day of her pay period, without letting management know.

She explained her reasoning in a caption for the video, which reads: "I don't believe in two-week notice cause if it was the other way around you aint giving a two-week notice"

Idaliz went on to pen in the clip: "POV: Lowkey clean out my desk cause my job has no idea I will be leaving on the last day of the pay period"

Judging from the imagery in the clip, it would appear that she works at a Hertz can rental location. In the clip, she can be seen removing a snippet of a quote printed on a sheet of black paper she fixed to her desk with clear tape.

In one of the drawers, several of her belongings can be seen, which includes a notepad, some beauty products, a lint roller, along with some pens, and a card that reads: "Never will I leave, never will I forsake."

She packs her items into a tan, fuzzy bag, and the video finishes when she appears to see someone off-camera just as she's removing a variety of different writing utensils from the drawer, which she places on her desk.

One commenter who saw the video remarked that folks should never keep more personal items at a desk that they can't haul away in a single bag if they need to get out of there quickly.

However Idaliz provided some further context into her decision to leave, stating that she had been working at the Hertz location for about a year and had no intention of leaving. However, since the business wasn't working around her school hours, she ultimately decided to call it quits.

"Lesson learned: never keep more at your desk then you can haul out in your purse," the user wrote. To which Idaliz replied: "I was working there for a year. I wasn’t planing on leaving but they’re not working around my school hours so I have to go. School is more important"

Another user remarked that giving a two-week notice was useless in their case at one job, because they were immediately removed from the schedule: "I put in a two-week notice once and I was off the schedule the next day"

It would appear that quitting the same day folks intended on leaving a gig was par the course for many of the commenters who replied to Idaliz's video. One commenter wrote: "I sat down, clocked in &started writing my resignation letter. Printed out, started packing,&then gave em my letter &left"

Someone else seemed to make things more difficult for the employees who were still working at their previous job, as they commented: "I didn’t give a two-week notice at my last job and I deleted everything from my work computer so my coworkers had to start from scratch"

And there were others who offered up other "hacks" for quitting their jobs, like one person who shared the best way for folks to keep their benefits going for at least another month or so: "Life hack: leave on the 1st so your benefits are paid thru that month."

And then there was one commenter who said they couldn't understand why people seem to worry about "references," suggesting that people should just put down their friends as references and have them lie that they worked with one another: "People always say 'What about references??' If y’all don’t start putting down your friends and lying to these jobs lmao"

However, one person who said that they handle hiring at their job replied that this doesn't always work, as they usually just directly phone the company and not the information provided in their references list: "Lol, people try that when trying to get into where I work. We go through their HR to find the real supervisor"