This Woman Accidentally Ordered a Catering Sized Salad for Her Mother A woman tried to order a single serving salad via Doordash but she ended up really getting served when a catering size salad showed up instead.

The many ways in which apps like Uber Eats, Postmates, and DoorDash have made our lives easier could never be quantified. This was especially true during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when leaving one's house wasn't possible. With a few taps, almost all of our favorite restaurant items could be delivered straight to our front doors and into our mouths.

As with anything in life, mistakes are possible. If they can happen at your favorite dining spot, they can certainly happen with your preferred food delivery app. Hopefully the error is at the very least, somewhat comical. When one woman ordered a salad for her mother through DoorDash, what she got was basically the entire farm. Read on for more on this huge oopsie.

My, what a big salad you have!

A mystery woman's hilarious DoorDash order found its way to the @dashdropfood TikTok account and I for one am grateful for it. What I find the most charming about this story, is everyone's ability to laugh at their own little baby blunder. And what is life, if not a series of opportunities to take it less seriously.

On this fateful evening, a woman kindly decided to order a salad for her mother to be delivered via DoorDash. So far, so good. Her sister picked out the salad, and the woman made the order official. This single salad was a real family affair.

As she specifically chose the "single serving" option the woman questioned the price. It seemed like a bit much for just a solo salad, but have you seen the DoorDash fees? Folks are lucky if they snag a meal for less than $60. Because it was for her mother, she never gave it a second thought. Which reminds me, call your mother if you have a good relationship with her.

"This is what they gave me," says the woman as she pries open a gigantic catering style salad container. Before she clocks its size, the woman and her sister marvel at how delicious it looks and folks, it looks yummy. Move over Dolly Parton's Coat of Many Colors, please meet the salad of many colors.

What kind of salad is this, anyway?

"Look, it comes with olives," the woman exclaims as her sister begins laughing hysterically. People in the comments tried guessing what salad she was dealing with. Again, it's amazing and I may start a cult that specifically follows this salad. Some cults seem to focus on getting undressed but this one is all about the dressing!

One person jumped into the comments to suggest this is a Middle Eastern salad but I'm not sold on that, mostly because of the olives. One might find olive oil on a Middle Eastern salad but olive themselves are less common. Although, the pickled turnips are a middle eastern specialty. This is vexing!

Another salad super fan thinks it might be a Greek salad but come on, I see zero feta here. It's also missing tomatoes and has what appears to be lettuce. Perhaps this mystery is one that will never be solved.

What I find the most amusing is the number of people in the comments asking where the salad is from. This TikTok account is an aggregator, and they didn't bother to credit the original poster. Even if they did, I doubt that everyone commenting will live within delivery distance of this restaurant. And if they don't, are they going there just for this salad?