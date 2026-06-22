Clive Davis's Legacy Goes Beyond Music — Meet His 4 Children and 8 Grandkids "I’m most proud of my four children... and of my eight grandchildren, two from each child!" By Anna Quintana Published June 22 2026, 12:35 p.m. ET Source: BSA / ZOJ / http: / www.wenn.com / MEGA

Record executive Clive Davis was a lot of things. Chief Creative Officer, Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Member, Grammy winner. However, one of his proudest accomplishments was his family. Before his death at age 94 on June 22, 2026, Clive had father and grandfather proudly listed in his X bio, along with his other accolades.

Article continues below advertisement

His children released a statement shortly after his death, writing, "To the world, our father was the iconic music legend whose vision, instincts, and relentless pursuit of excellence shaped the soundtrack of countless lives... To his family, Clive was Dad and Granddaddy, the steady presence at the center of our lives, the source of wisdom, strength, encouragement, and unconditional love."

Source: X

Article continues below advertisement

Meet Clive Davis' children Fred, Lauren, Mitchell, and Doug.

Clive's children, Fred, Lauren, Mitchell, and Doug, confirmed he died at his home in New York City on Monday, June 22, 2026. Their statement continued, stating, "No matter how extraordinary his professional accomplishments, he never lost sight of what mattered most: the people he loved. Through every chapter of his remarkable life, family remained Clive’s greatest pride and deepest joy. Today, we celebrate not only a towering figure whose influence changed music forever, but the man who led our family with grace, generosity, and kindness."

Source: Instagram Clive Davis daughter and his granddaughter Hayley.

Article continues below advertisement

Clive was married twice in his life. He was married to Helen Cohen from 1956 to 1965 and to Janet Adelberg from 1965 to 1985. He had his first son, Fred, in 1960, followed by Lauren in 1962, Mitchell in 1970, and Doug in 1972. And to no one's surprise, his kids are just as successful as their father.

Fred is a prominent media investment banker, while Lauren is an entertainment attorney and arts professor at New York University's Tisch School of the Arts. Doug is a music executive and Grammy award-winning record producer. Mitchell is also a music producer like his dad.

Article continues below advertisement

Before his death, Clive opened up about aging and revealed it was his family who kept him young. "I cannot relate to the number when I see it, as I believe you’re only as old as the people you surround yourself with," he wrote. "My children, grandchildren, friends, music business colleagues, and contemporary projects keep me young."

Article continues below advertisement

Clive Davis was also a proud grandfather to 8 grandkids.

Along with being a proud dad, Clive was also a doting grandfather, even giving his grandkids shoutouts on X on their birthdays. In 2021, Clive even gished about welcoming his first great-grandchild. "I am spending this birthday with my children, grandchildren, and about to welcome my first great-grandchild," he shared at the time. "I wish to you all my best and as exciting times as I am enjoying at this time in my life."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

In an interview with Bedford & New Canaan Magazine in 2023, Clive made it very clear that his legacy went beyond music. "…But most of all, I want to be remembered as a great father and grandfather. I’m most proud of my four children, Fred and Lauren from my first marriage, and Mitchell and Doug from my second marriage, and of my eight grandchildren, two from each child! We all go away on trips together to Europe, and on boat trips, and every year to the Beverly Hills Hotel."