Whoopi Goldberg Welcomes Another Great-Grandchild — Let's Take a Look at Her Extended Family The famous actor has a numerous extended family. By Diego Peralta Published Dec. 9 2025, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Cinema lovers know Whoopi Goldberg from her unforgettable performances in titles such as The Color Purple and Ghost. The acclaimed actor has a signature sense of humor that has kept her in the spotlight for a very long time. Whoopi is ready to continue the latest chapter of her life with another addition to her family.

Article continues below advertisement

How many great-grandchildren does Whoopi have? Here's what we know about the actor's extended family, and what the performer is working on for the next steps of her career. The entertainment industry will continue to welcome Whoopi, who is an icon of the screen.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg has two great-grandchildren.

Whoopi now has two great-grandchildren. The actor took an episode of The View as an opportunity to share the wholesome news with the world. Whoopi has worked on the daytime television series for many years. The View knows how to catch the public's eye. During the show, Whoopi commented, "I’m going to start out today because I have some fun news from over the weekend. My family welcomed Lotus Dean to the world. She’s 6lbs., 3oz.”

Whoopi's daughter, Alex Martin, is a lucky grandmother once again. Just like her mother, Alex has appeared in front of the camera at some point during her life. While she didn't become a full-time trained actor, like her mother, Alex enjoys spending time with the media. Alex married Bernard Dean in 2011.

Article continues below advertisement

The blessings keep coming for Whoopi. She became a great-grandmother for the first time in 2014 when her granddaughter, Amara Skye, had a daughter named Charli Rose.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Whoopi Goldberg's extended family continues to grow.

The presence of great-grandchildren is not an indicator of Whoopi's age. The performer holds a healthy demeanor on The View at 70 years old. Throughout multiple generations, Whoopi's relatives have had children at a young age, allowing Whoopi to become a great-grandmother rather quickly. Alex, Whoopi's daughter, has three children of her own. The icon's family could always be tied to the entertainment industry thanks to her successful Hollywood career.