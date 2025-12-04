Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando’s Relationship Began With a Blind Date The "Flowers" singer announced her engagement to The Regrettes singer in December 2025. By Elizabeth Randolph Updated Dec. 4 2025, 4:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

We all know that Miley Cyrus is no stranger to a headline-making romance, but her relationship with drummer and designer Maxx Morando has quietly become one of her most intriguing love stories yet. Fans have watched the musicians' low-key bond unfold through rare red carpet appearances, sweet social media clues, and Miley’s own music. While the pair keep much of their relationship private, their timeline is filled with subtle milestones, career crossovers, and moments that hint at just how serious things have gotten behind the scenes.

In 2025, the couple quietly announced their engagement, letting Miley's stunning diamond ring do the talking. If you're wondering how Miley and Maxx went from friends in the industry to one of Hollywood’s most low-profile power couples, here’s a complete breakdown of their relationship timeline — from the first dating rumors to where things stand today.

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando soft-launched their hush-hush romance in late 2021.

Source: Mega

Rumblings about the pair first began in late 2021 when fans noticed Maxx attending several of Miley’s performances and industry events. Though the two didn’t confirm anything, their chemistry was hard to ignore, especially after fans saw the Hannah Montana star's Instagram feed. In an Instagram carousel from her time at a Gucci party, Miley included a photo of her and Maxx together, signaling he was the new man in her life.

According to Page Six, relationship buzz intensified when Maxx was spotted at Miley’s NBC NYE special in Miami. Photos circulated online showing the pair laughing backstage, instantly kicking off rumors of a budding romance.

By 2022, Miley and Maxx's "new" relationship was confirmed.

Source: Mega

Though they tried to keep their romance under wraps for as long as they could, Miley and Maxx's romance was eventually leaked, though not by them. In March 2022, sources confirmed that they were dating and, according to Us Weekly, were in the honeymoon phase of their relationship. "They’re still getting to know each other at the moment,” the source said. “They’re having fun and have been spending a lot of time together."

According to the insider, the pair knew early on that they were “very compatible with each other” and have a lot in common in terms of music and their careers. “They’re exploring things and seeing where it goes,” they added. Miley would later share that she and Maxx met after being set up on a blind date, which clearly paid off!

According to E! News, while Miley and Maxx still weren't ready to say they were dating with their words, they let their mouths do the talking. In April 2022, they were spotted making out on a sidewalk in West Hollywood. The outlet also shared that the couple's relationship was heating up.

Miley Cyrus gave Maxx Morando an adorable shout out when she won her first Grammy in 2024.

After about a year of settling into being together, Maxx was by Miley's side for a pivotal moment in her career. In 2024, Miley scored her first Grammy for “Flowers,” and although the pair didn’t walk the red carpet together, Maxx attended the event to support her. Backstage photos captured sweet moments that fueled even more interest in their romance. Miley also thanked her beau in her Grammys speech, referring to him as her "love."

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando announced their engagement in December 2025.

Source: Mega

On Dec. 2, 2025, Page Six was the first to report that Miley and Maxx were engaged. Fans sensed he popped the question after the "Wrecking Ball" singer was spotted wearing a ring at the Avatar: Fire and Ash world premiere in Los Angeles, Calif. Miley eventually revealed more details of their engagement in an interview with Good Morning America, including how her fiance shocked her when he got down on one knee during their trip to Asia.

"I am not easy to surprise because I love to control every situation, and I had completely surrendered,” she shared. "And I’m telling you, I was so, so surprised." Miley didn't reveal any wedding details, stating she was keeping that, like many details regarding their relationship, intentionally close to her chest.