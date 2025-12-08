Miley Cyrus Is at the Heart of a Disturbing Adoption Lawsuit Alleging Child Pregnancy, More Billy Ray blasted the claims as "false and absurd." By Ivy Griffith Published Dec. 8 2025, 3:01 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

It's not unusual for celebrities to face allegations from the general public, and it can get kind of weird at times. From people insisting that they are dating or married to celebrities who know nothing about them, to fans who break previously unknown news about celebrity secrets from their past, there's a wide range of what happens when the past claims to come knocking for a famous person. Miley Cyrus is the latest celebrity to be caught in a web cast by a fan who claims she has ties to the singer. Major ties.

Miley is at the center of a disturbing adoption lawsuit which has drawn her father Billy Ray Cyrus and mother Tish Cyrus into it as well, and it sounds like something out of a horror movie. Here's what we know about the lawsuit and what Miley's father has to say about it.

Here's a quick rundown of the Miley Cyrus adoption lawsuit.

The lawsuit was filed by Jayme Lee, a 45-year-old woman from Arizona who first filed a lawsuit in May, alleging that she is actually Miley's biological mother. According to the complaint, Jayme Lee was 12 years old when she allegedly gave birth to Miley, and she signed an adoption contract with Billy Ray and Tish (per Newsweek).

As if it weren't disturbing enough to consider that Billy Ray, who would have been over 30 years old at the time Miley was born, might have had a baby with a child, the lawsuit also alleges that she was tricked and defrauded through the adoption contract, which she claims is null and void because she couldn't consent as a minor. Additionally, she has claimed Billy Ray and Tish were guilty of child abuse for allowing Miley to become a public figure.

On Nov. 20, 2025, Billy Ray filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuit, calling the allegations "false and absurd." He also says that the lawsuit was "clearly brought for the purposes of harassing" his family, according to Newsweek.

Jayme Lee has a history of claiming bizarre ties to celebrities.

On Dec. 5, 2025, a judge granted Billy Ray's motion to dismiss with prejudice. And although Jayme Lee has demanded DNA tests of Miley, Billy Ray, and Tish, the court seems disinclined to take her seriously.

That may be because Jayme Lee's lawsuit was bizarre, even beyond the subject. She listed Dolly Parton as a defendant, and called Julia Roberts, Hillary Clinton, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne, and Neil Patrick Harris as purported eyewitnesses.

Also in November 2025, Jayme Lee filed a subpoena against Taylor Swift. In the subpoena, the Arizona woman is requesting the return of an alleged childhood scrapbook.

