A 2008 Photo of Miley Cyrus's Eyes Became a Popular Meme Several Years After It Was Taken A picture of Miley Cyrus became a meme more than a decade after it was taken because of her eyes in the photo. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Mar. 4 2024, Updated 11:02 a.m. ET

Throughout practically her entire career, Miley Cyrus has been a meme on multiple occasions. Despite her award-winning status as a popular musician and her legacy as the "Teen Queen" of the early 2000s during her Hannah Montana era, her eccentric behavior and bouts of artistic expression have garnered her plenty of memes and even some mockery across the internet. Even after earning her first Grammy in 2024 during her 20-plus-year career, folks are still eager to make memes about her.

In fact, one of the most bizarre memes based on her has made a comeback thanks to her historic win. During the 2024 Grammys red carpet event, folks were inadvertently reintroduced to Miley Cyrus' eyes. This was a popular meme that circulated around the internet several years after the original photo was taken. Now, it's made a resurgence even during her adult years. Let's break down what the meme is all about and how it's made a comeback in 2024.

Miley Cyrus' eyes are a meme again, but it's more timely this time.

Miley Cyrus has blue eyes. From the outset, one wouldn't think that this fact about her appearance would be meme-worthy. However, her eye color made the rounds in 2018 after a red carpet picture of the "Flowers" singer resurfaced. The original picture was actually taken back in 2008 and showed off a close-up of Miley's face with a small smile and her eyes slightly more open than normal. It only achieved meme status more than a decade after it was taken.

According to Know Your Meme, many found the photo to be disturbing and creepy, with Miley's face looking slightly manufactured and unnatural when taking her normal appearance into consideration. It first became a meme in 2018 in posts that typically mocked people with light and/or blue eyes. Either that, or the memes would simply mock her slightly deadpan look. Though people got plenty of humor out of the photo itself, her face would also find itself photoshopped onto other images as well.

Interestingly enough, the meme has made a comeback amidst her first Grammy win in 2024. Twitter user @allurequinn posted a side-by-side image of her original meme pic and her latest red carpet look with the humorous caption, "I'm you but stronger", making a hilarious parallel between different points of Miley's career. As of this writing, the tweet has over 6.5 million views and more than 241,000 likes, with folks undoubtedly nostalgic over her original image.

im you but stronger pic.twitter.com/jJItahOxoG — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) February 5, 2024