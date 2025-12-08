Firerose Accuses Billy Ray Cyrus of “Narcissistic Abuse” During Their 7-Month Marriage The "Achy Breaky Heart" finalized his divorce from the Australian singer in August 2024. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Dec. 8 2025, 1:59 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@firerose, Mega

Singer Billy Ray Cyrus will never escape his hit 1992 single, "Achy Breaky Heart." However, his real heartbreak seemingly came decades after the catchy line dance tune changed his life for good. In 2020, Billy Ray's second wife, Tish Cyrus, with whom he shares five children: Brandi (Tish's daughter from a previous relationship, adopted by Billy Ray), Trace (also Tish's child rom a previous relationship, adopted by Billy Ray), and biological children, Miley Cyrus, Braison Cyrus, and Noah Cyrus.

Soon after their split, Billy Ray wasn't single for long. He married Australian singer Firerose (real name Johanna Rose Hodges), and seemed to have found his match. However, the pair split up seven months after saying "I Do," leading to years-long accusations from Firerose against Billy Ray.

Firerose accused Billy Ray Cyrus of "narcissistic abuse" during their marriage.

On Dec. 5, 2025, Firerose posted a video to her Instagram account. The video showed her participating in a social media trend discussing a pivotal decision she made in her 20s: meeting Billy Ray. "In your 20s, you'll meet a 49-year-old man who convinces you you're his soulmate..." Firerose wrote on the video, followed by photos of her and Billy Ray. "It is very important you don't believe him."

The singer added more context in the post's caption, accusing him of "narcissistic abuse" and stating she experienced similar patterns to other narcissistic abuse survivors.

"If you’ve survived narcissistic abuse, you’re not alone," Firerose captioned the post. "It’s chilling how similar survivors experiences really are. Behind closed doors, it’s always the same playbook. Control, isolation, rage, manipulation, walking on eggshells, cognitive dissonance, feeling like the only person in the world that can be experiencing what you are. But I promise, God sees everything and there is a light at the end of the tunnel."

"You are far stronger than you think," the post continued. "Love is always still real, even if what you’re experiencing right now is abuse, not love."

Firerose accused Billy Ray of spewing out "continuously launched verbal assaults” at her before filing for divorce.

Firerose's December 2025 claims against Billy Ray come over a year after she further accused him of abuse in court. According to court documents filed in Tennessee and obtained by People, she claimed he was often verbally abusive towards her, including when she was in one of her most vulnerable moments. In Firerose's July 2024 complaint, she accused Billy Ray of turning their home into "chaos" the day before she underwent a preventative double mastectomy and reconstruction due to her being a carrier of the BRCA1 gene mutation.

She stated in court that the "Some Gave All" singer “continuously launched verbal assaults” that had her "walking on eggshells" when she should've been focused on her well-being. Firerose also said she was "ambushed" by Billy Ray to file for divorce papers the day before her surgery.

