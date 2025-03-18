Coach Molly Miller Is Happily Married and Shares Two Adorable Kids with Her Husband We aren't surprised Coach Molly isn't on the market! By Jennifer Farrington Published March 18 2025, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@coach_mollymiller

For many, their first time hearing about head coach Molly Miller was from a viral video of her making angels in spilled Gatorade after the Lopes’s first WAC Tournament championship in March 2025. X user @workedataceguy clearly found the clip entertaining, taking to X (formerly Twitter) to declare, "I think I just fell in love," alongside a repost of the video. While longtime fans have followed Molly’s career for years, that viral moment sparked significant interest in her personal life.

Article continues below advertisement

The big question on everyone's mind: Is Coach Molly married? She sure is! Not only is Molly a devoted wife, but she’s also a proud mom. She has achieved incredible milestones in her coaching career — being named WAC Coach of the Year in 2025 and WBCA Division II Coach of the Year in 2019 and 2020, along with leading her teams to conference championships in 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 — her greatest pride is her family. Now, let’s meet the man who stole Coach Molly’s heart.

Coach Molly Miller is married to Derek Miller.

Coach Molly has been married to her husband, Derek, since 2012, though their relationship likely goes back even further. On Sept. 1, 2015, she shared a sweet anniversary post celebrating their three-year wedding milestone: "Happy three-year Anniversary to my wonderful husband! Seems like we just did this yesterday. Life doesn't get any better with Derek by my side. Every day I feel so loved and taken care of! Love you, Mr. Miller!"

Article continues below advertisement

Derek, a former Missouri State football player, according to the Drury Panthers website, and Molly, a 2008 Drury University alum, clearly share a deep love for sports. Given their long history, Derek has been there through every step of Molly’s career, from her early days as a marketing director at Springfield Neurological and Spine Institute to her rise as a head coach, leading her teams to championships and making a name for herself in the sports world.

Article continues below advertisement

Coach Molly Miller and her husband Derek share two kids.

Coach Molly Miller and her husband, Derek, are parents to two children, son Cy and daughter Crosby. Molly seems to enjoy sharing glimpses of her personal life on Instagram in addition to professional moments. She often posts about quality time spent with her family or celebrates her husband and kids on special occasions.

Article continues below advertisement

For example, in June 2024, she shared a sweet Father's Day post for Derek, accompanied by a carousel of family photos. She wrote, "Happy Father’s Day to the one who does it all! Like Cy says, 'We love you all the way to God and back!'"