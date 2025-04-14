Cody Balmer Was Vocal About His Political Beliefs on Social Media Before His Arrest Cody Balmer turned himself in shortly after the attack. By Chrissy Bobic Published April 14 2025, 10:49 a.m. ET Source: Cody Balmer/Facebook

The man who turned himself in after allegedly setting fire to Governor Josh Shapiro's home in Pennsylvania, Cody Balmer, had everyone asking questions immediately after the crime happened. Some wanted to know why he allegedly committed the crime and what Cody Balmer's politics are if he did indeed target a Democratic politician's home.

Article continues below advertisement

In the early morning on April 13, 2025, officials said that police visited the home after calls about an intruder, and that's when Balmer allegedly threw gasoline-filled beer bottles into the home and started the fire, per NBC WGAL in Lancaster, Penn. Following Balmer's confession and the investigation into what happened, there was a look into his political beliefs and why he might have committed the crime.

Source: Cody Balmer/Facebook Cody Balmer's Facebook post before governor mansion attack

Article continues below advertisement

Cody Balmer's politics are all over the place.

Although Balmer didn't publicly share what brought on the attack on Shapiro's home, which he confessed to shortly after he was apprehended, there are some clues about his political leanings. According to a Facebook account that was still up at the time of Balmer's arrest, Balmer made some anti-Joe Biden posts in the past, including one in September 2021, where he shared a meme about Biden withdrawing from Afghanistan.

Before that, he made a post in March 2021 that said, "I'm just sayin', five dollars was gas money when Trump was president." When someone commented to question if that was actually true during Donald Trump's first presidency, Balmer replied, "During quarantine. Buck 85, but I said the same s--t when Trump took office. I don't play favorites especially since they all suck."

Article continues below advertisement

The reason for the attack on the state-owned home that Balmer admitted to is still unclear. While Balmer did share social media posts in opposition of Biden, a Democrat, and Shapiro is also part of the same political party and speculated to be a potential candidate in the 2028 election, Balmer said on Facebook that he doesn't "play favorites" when it comes to politicians.

Article continues below advertisement

How was Cody Balmer caught?

According to CNN, Balmer was caught shortly after the mansion was set on fire. An affidavit obtained by the outlet stated that Balmer's ex-girlfriend called authorities to say that Balmer admitted to the attack, and he later turned himself in. The affidavit also said that Balmer claimed he would have beaten Shapiro with a hammer had he found him in the home. Balmer was charged with burglary, aggravated arson, and criminal homicide, among other charges. Balmer has not been convicted at this time.

Last night at the Governor’s Residence, we experienced an attack not just on our family, but on the entire Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.



This kind of violence has become far too common in our society, and it has to stop. pic.twitter.com/5HP5JSvgfc — Governor Josh Shapiro (@GovernorShapiro) April 13, 2025