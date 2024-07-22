Home > News > Politics Josh Shapiro's Brother Was Intimately Involved With His Campaign for Governor By Joseph Allen Jul. 22 2024, Published 11:19 a.m. ET Source: Twitter/@JoshShapiroPA

Following the news that Joe Biden would be dropping out of the race for president, and the subsequent consolidation around Kamala Harris as the likely nominee in his stead, there has been a lot of focus placed on who Harris might select as her vice presidential nominee. Among the top contenders for the job is Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, who has had a meteoric political rise over the past two years.

Now, many want to learn more about Shapiro's personal life, including who his family is. As it turns out, one of his siblings played a key role in his eventual political ascendency.

Who is Josh Shapiro's brother?

Josh has a brother, Adam, and a sister, Rebecca, but Adam has been much more involved in his brother's political life. He currently works in the nonprofit space, but for most of 2022, he worked as a strategic consultant on his brother's campaign for governor. He also managed one of his brother's campaigns for the state House of Representatives in Pennsylvania.

Adam has also worked as the president and CEO of a non-profit organization, Center for Israel Education, which is dedicated to advancing the cause of Israel in the United States. Prior to that, he worked at Golda Och Academy for 18 years as a Dean of students and head of School. He is married to Rena Shapiro, the head of political and public policy at Optimum Media, and the couple has three children.

Will Josh Shapiro be the vice presidential nominee?

Josh has faced a great deal of speculation over his political future, and he appears to be one of the top contenders to be nominated as Harris's vice president. He put to rest any rumors that he would challenge Harris for the nomination, writing “The best path forward for the Democratic Party is to quickly unite behind Vice President Harris and refocus on winning the presidency."

Being your son, your brother, your husband, and your dad will always be the best job I have. pic.twitter.com/BLzwdh7RrI — Josh Shapiro (@JoshShapiroPA) October 15, 2021 Source: Twitter/@JoshShapiroPA

He added that: "I will do everything I can to help elect Kamala Harris as the 47th President of the United States.” Given his strength in Pennsylvania, Shapiro could be a logical vice presidential selection as he could help shore up support in a state that will be critical for victory in November. Of the top contenders, he is the only one from such a critical battleground.

There may be some concerned about Shapiro's past support for Israel, especially in light of the way the war in Gaza has split the Democratic party. It's unclear what Harris's position will be on the ongoing war, although some reporting has suggested that she encouraged the White House to be more aggressive with Israel.