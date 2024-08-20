Home > Entertainment > Books What Is Marine-Grade Polymer and Why Is Author Colleen Hoover So Obsessed With It? "Where is marine-grade polymer chair when I need one?" By Jennifer Tisdale Published Aug. 20 2024, 5:00 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

Every once in a while, the internet produces a trend that we can all really get behind. Sometimes a trend is something roughly 50 percent of the population can get behind. We never know how they start, but we usually benefit from their dissemination. Remember when women were making fun of the way male writers wrote female characters? There was a lot of talk about things breasts can and cannot do. For example, a lot of men like to say breasts twitch with anticipation.

And while that was fun, it's only fair that we take a look at what female authors are doing. Social media has discovered a rather strange thing Colleen Hoover does in her wildly popular book, "It Ends With Us." If you were given a million years to guess what she has referenced multiple times throughout this novel. you'd never land on it. What is Colleen Hoover's deal with marine-grade polymer?

Source: Unsplash; Getty Images

What's the deal with Colleen Hoover and marine-grade polymer?

The strange phenomenon that is Colleen's obsession with marine-grade polymer was first brought to social media's attention by Gabrielle Drolet. "My friend and I once tried to read 'It Ends With Us' together, and it’s very bad in a lot of ways," tweeted Gabrielle. The many ways in question, are all the times Colleen shoehorns marine-grade polymer into the book.

We were then treated to four screenshots from four different moments in the book, where Colleen included marine-grade polymer. Before we get into this we want to be clear about one thing, we are not ridiculing the sensitive topics in "This Ends With Us." What we are making fun of is the idea that in Colleen Hoover's world, no other material seems to exist.

The first screenshots begins with someone repeatedly trying to kick over a chair. Despite this person's best efforts, the chair only scoots across the floor. It does not fall over. "That chair must be made from marine-grade polymer," wrote Colleen. It's brought up again in the very next sentence as the narrator references an outdoor patio made from, you guessed it, marine-grade polymer.

The next screenshot appears to be a callback from the previous guy who was kicking a chair like he was hoping candy might burst out of it any moment. The narrator mentions the chair again and says this dude didn't know marine-grade polymer is virtually indestructible. This of course begs the question, why can't everything be made from marine-grade polymer? Oh no, now we're overusing marine-grade polymer. It just happened again.

The last two screenshots both discuss chairs made from marine-grade polymer. The one thing these excerpts all have in common, apart from the marine-grade polymer part, is their fascination with strength. A durable material seems to be the focal point. Is this a metaphor for inner strength, or perhaps an unbreakable bond of some sort? Maybe we'll never know.

What is marine-grade polymer?

According to the USA Outdoor Furniture website, marine-grade polymer is a "nonporous material that is a perfect fit for saltwater climates that typically corrode and weaken metal furnishings through years of exposure." Apparently, it's also quite resistant to wind and in some fictional cases, kicking. Evidently, this is a very strong material indeed.

In Colleen Hoover's defense, she's not the only author who got called out for excessive use of a word or phrase. Twitter user @fatimaokhuosami posted a rejection letter sent to William Faulkner regarding "The Sound and the Fury." Harcourt, Brace & Company chose not to publish his soon-to-be prolific novel due to his penchant for Yuengling, which is a beer.