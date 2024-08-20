Home > Entertainment > Movies TikTok Is Roasting the Outfits in 'It Ends With Us' "I always pictured Lily as boho, not hobo." By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 20 2024, 4:03 p.m. ET Source: Sony

Article continues below advertisement

What started out as a highly anticipated adaptation of a bestselling Colleen Hoover novel has turned a little messy, thanks to the alleged outside drama. And just when we thought there couldn't be any more to say about it ... now TikTok is criticizing the outfits in the film too.

Source: Getty Images Blake Lively in character as Lily Bloom, pictured during filming of 'It Ends With Us'

Article continues below advertisement

TikTok thinks the costumes in 'It Ends With Us' are downright ugly.

A TikTok user named @itskenzie852 posted a video showcasing various outfits worn by Blake Lively in the film adaptation of It Ends With Us, then comparing them to outfits that @itskenzie852 had been expecting to see in the film. The TikToker used a popular audio (aka the "what I wanted vs. what I got" sound) over her video, to really drive home her point. "These are so ugly!" part of the audio can be heard over the slideshow.

Article continues below advertisement

There are all kinds of looks worn by Blake's character (Lily Bloom) in the slideshow, from floral overalls to full camo outfits to a whole lot of patterns and layers and even double pants. At the end of the video, the TikToker posted some simpler boho looks that she'd clearly been expecting Lily Bloom to wear, including a jean jacket with a flowy white top and a long floral skirt paired with some simple but cute jewelry.

"I always pictured Lily as boho, not hobo 😂," wrote one commenter under the video. "Petition for a remake with the cast we actually want / outfits," someone else wrote. "The sad part is that she said all of the clothes were from her closet or her friend's closet 💀💀," another person commented, to which @itskenzie852 responded, "A lot of these pieces could be cute but not together."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok/@itskenzie852 Here's what the TikToker thinks Lily's outfits SHOULD have looked like.

Indeed, Blake did tell Today ahead of the film's release that some of the outfits were her own or from her the people in her life: "A lot of it’s my real-life clothes or my husband’s clothes or my girlfriend [Gigi Hadid's] clothes. I was borrowing some."