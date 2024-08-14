Home > Entertainment > Books There's No Right Order to Read Colleen Hoover's Books In A comprehensive guide to all of the novels and novellas Colleen Hoover has published. By Sara Belcher Published Aug. 14 2024, 2:51 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

In the 12 years that Colleen Hoover has been publishing novels, her stories have taken off on BookTok, where she found the primary audience for her various romance stories.

Article continues below advertisement

Her roster of books has made the rounds on TikTok, with many romance readers praising her stories. But what order do you need to read Colleen's books in? Let's break it down.

Source: Amazon

Article continues below advertisement

What order in which you read Colleen Hoover's standalone books depends on your preferences.

Let's be clear: there's no right order to read Colleen's standalone novels. The bestseller has written a couple of different series (which should be read in their individual orders), but the rest of her novels are standalone, making them a bit easier to jump into. For those not ready to commit to reading two to three of the author's books, here's a list of her standalone novels in order of publication (though you don't necessarily have to read them in that order).

Colleen Hoover's standalone novels: Ugly Love

Confess

November 9

Too Late

Never Never

Without Merit

Verity

Regretting You

Heart Bones

Layla

Reminders of Him All of these novels were published between 2012 and 2020, and there's no right order to read them in, as they each have independent stories that don't need additional context to understand. The best way to know which of these you'd like to read first is to read reviews and excerpts and see what premise interests you the most.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's how to read Colleen Hoover's series.

There are four different series that Colleen has published throughout her career. The shortest, the It Ends (and Starts) With Us duology, is probably the most timely, given the release of the It Ends With Us movie, but there are also others to dive into, should you not want to tackle a tale of domestic violence.

The It Ends (and Starts) With Us duology is the one Colleen is probably best recognized for. The first one follows the odd love triangle between Ryle, Lily, and Lily's ex Atlas, before switching to focus on the tale's primary romance. Here's the (unintuitive) order to read these books in: It Ends With Us

It Starts With Us

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Amazon

The Slammed Trilogy follows the love story between Layken and Will. Though Layken falls for the neighbor poet shortly after the death of her father, something from Will's past threatens to tear them apart. These books in order are: Slammed

Point of Retreat

This Girl

Article continues below advertisement

The Hopeless Saga is the longest series Colleen has written thus far, and though its reading order may seem a bit confusing because of the different perspectives and characters, it is technically a series. The first two books follow the love story between teenagers Sky and Dean as the pair grapple with dark pasts and the trials of public school. The story then shifts to a tale of love between Six and Daniel, before switching to the adult marriage between Quinn and Graham.

All of these tales are ultimately tied together in the last book, which takes the threads of all of these relationships and brings it to a resounding finale. Here's the order to read the Hopeless Saga in: Hopeless

Losing Hope

Finding Cinderella

All Your Perfects

Finding Perfect

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Amazon