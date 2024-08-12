Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Celebrity Relationships Colleen Hoover Has Been Married to her Husband for 24 Years "He treats me great. We never fight," she had written on a form about her sweetheart 20 years prior. By Melissa Willets Published Aug. 12 2024, 1:36 p.m. ET Source: Instagram

With Colleen Hoover's book It Ends With Us having been turned into a box office hit on the big screen, fans are wondering about the author's personal life. Namely, is she married? Does Colleen have any kids?

Article continues below advertisement

Read on to find out what we know about Colleen's husband and kids. Spoiler alert: She is very much in love with her other half and a complete mama bear when it comes to her three boys.

Article continues below advertisement

Colleen Hoover said "I do" to her husband in 2000.

Indeed, The New York Times best-selling author has been married to Heath Hoover since 2000. She has shared some details of their relationship on her social media. One adorable post paid tribute to Heath on their 17th anniversary in 2017.

Among the fun tidbits Colleen treated fans to was that their first kiss happened on Sept. 23, 1996, when she would have been in high school. "He treats me great. We never fight," she had written on a form about her sweetheart 20 years prior. She also gushed, "Our best dates are all of them."

Article continues below advertisement

Hilariously, Colleen also once shared a story on Facebook about "that one time my husband did NOT get husband of the year." Heath got takeout food from a Chinese restaurant that made Colleen "violently ill." Meanwhile, he later revealed that the restaurant door had a sign that read, "If you get sick from our food, please call us." "Why would he still get food from there?" she demanded in the post.

Article continues below advertisement

Colleen and Heath share three grown kids together.

Colleen and Heath have three sons together named Cale, Levi, and Beckham. While not too much is known about the boys, Levi did make headlines when he was accused of sexual harassment of a minor on social media, which was especially cringe-worthy given that It Ends With Us is a story of empowerment for victims of domestic abuse.

Colleen vehemently denied the allegations against Levi. In a statement, she said in part, "Things being said about my son aren't accurate. People are commenting that I blocked a girl for informing me that my son sexually assaulted her when she was 16. This absolutely did not happen, and this is not even initially what was said by this person."

Article continues below advertisement

The mom of three went on to claim that Levi was friends with his accuser, but only online, and that they never met in person. "I held my son accountable for sending a message to her that was inappropriate. I addressed it directly with her and with my son," Colleen also declared about Levi having asked for a photo of the girl. She further claimed that she contacted and offered to share her lawyer's contact information with the accuser.