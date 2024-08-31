Home > Viral News > Trending College Parent Drives to Dorm After Son Complains Roommate Is Bringing Girls Over "Purdue is never beating the allegations." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 31 2024, 11:07 a.m. ET Source: Dreamworks Pictures

The college experience seems to have lost its way over the years. A few decades ago, someone could work an entire summer while living with their parents, save their money, and be able to afford a whole year's worth of tuition. Now, folks are going into debt forever, and the US' collective student loan debt stands at a staggering $1.753 trillion.

With no caps on student loan amounts, universities are letting 18-year-olds sign their lives away for tens if not hundreds of thousands of dollars in debt.

And if it's a debt you've incurred with FAFSA, you're going to need to get special clearance from a judge to have that payment amount forgiven. If all of that isn't enough to have you think long and hard about signing up for college without a clear career trajectory in mind, or forking over money to your kids so they can become philosophy majors, maybe this X (formerly Twitter) post will.

Purdue is never beating the allegations pic.twitter.com/17RHz7S96s — WBR (@W_B_Rick) August 27, 2024 Source: X | @W_B_Rick

Someone decided to go on Purdue University's Facebook page and take screenshots of the messages left by parents who are demanding information on behalf of their kids.

While it's understandable why any parent who grew up with their child living under their roof for so many years and then letting them go off unsupervised at University would feel apprehensive, there's got to be a better way of looking after them, right?

Putting them on blast on social media and asking who the "Floor RA" is along with a contact number in a public Facebook comment is probably a bad idea. And then there was this "worried Mama" who made an anonymous post about a kid who was "already having roommate issues."

I can't imagine anything more embarrassing than my mom coming down right after I was dropped off at college to argue with my roommate about having girls over. — Beautiful Soul (@onlinenow99) August 28, 2024 Source: X | @onlinenow99

"He's nice, but wants to bring friends to their dorm at 12:30am. He told my son, he want to hook up with a bunch of girls. My son told him they needed to set boundaries. I hope my son makes friends soon."

Someone else was irate that their son was placed on a floor with a bunch of non-native English speakers. "I am so upset/ disgusted with my son's first few days. My son's RA is awol, canceled the first and only meeting he set. He says the group leader for BGR only meets them for meals. He seems to be on a very International hall where a lot of the kids are speaking a foreign language so he is basically all alone. I'm so upset and disappointed for him."

The worst incident, it seems, came from this parent who didn't like that her introverted son's roommate was playing Xbox into long hours of the night and inviting girls into his dorm room.

The dude’s MOM drove “several hours & talked to the roommate”?!?! WHAT?! 😳 — Rock/Hard Place (@txtarheeldad) August 28, 2024 Source: X | @txtarheeldad

So they decided to drive all the way to the school and speak to the teenager face to face about the issue, but didn't seem all that satisfied with the young man's response. "My son's roommate has been a completely disaster so far and I dont know how to resolve it... he (the roommate) brought his X Box and plays loud video games until midnight and invites girls over."

The parent continued, "My boy is an introvert and doesnt like strangers in his dorm room. I drove several hours once I heard about the issue and talked to his roommate who was utterly disrespectful. Should i go back and talk to the RA? Any parents also dealing with this!???"

X users who responded to the post were aghast with embarrassment upon seeing the lengths some of the parents went through in order to try and police their kids' dorm room experiences.

me in my dorm room the night after my mom came and talked to the RA pic.twitter.com/QwjpECQKtO — domorekid (@domorekid) August 28, 2024 Source: X | @domorekid

One person wrote: "I can't imagine anything more embarrassing than my mom coming down right after I was dropped off at college to argue with my roommate about having girls over."

While another said: "The dude’s MOM drove 'several hours & talked to the roommate'?!?! WHAT?!" Someone else was just shocked that these kids, upon going into a dorm room, thought the first thing they should do was call their parents. "I don’t think I even talked to my parents for my first three months freshman year."