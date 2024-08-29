Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok ‘Two Children Died Like This’ — Remote Worker Spots Paddleboarders in Distress, Saves Them "We can only survive if we help each other." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 29 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @newhillr

A Croatian resident who lives near a picturesque view of the Adriatic Sea uploaded a viral TikTok detailing how they ended up saving paddleboarders who had no idea the danger they were facing while they were out in the open water.

The TikToker who goes by Newhill (@newhillr) on the popular social media platform thankfully spotted the boarders while working from home. Thanks to his quick action, the folks down in the water narrowly avoided disaster and potential tragedy. Especially since three people were sharing the board — two of them kids.

Newhill told his story in a video, which accrued over 2.3 million views. It begins with him recording his laptop before the camera pans up and reveals a picturesque beachfront view. "I was working on the balcony when I noticed three people on a paddle board, at least two were children," a text overlay in the video reads.

The TikTok then cuts to a picture of the paddleboarders. Three people can be seen on the board — two of them are clearly children. The one paddling the board either appears to be either an adolescent or adult of a smaller stature.

Newhill could clock that the paddleboarders were in danger after seeing some of the environmental conditions headed their way. He feared that if they got caught up in the wind they were on a collision course that could end really badly.

"When I saw the wind coming from the shore I knew right away they had a problem," he wrote, before adding, "You can be the best swimmer, but you don't stand a chance here."

The paddleboarders also must've known that they were in over their heads, as Newhill writes that "they tried to wave the ship for help but to no avail." The TikToker shares footage of a boat zipping past the paddleboarders, who raise their hands to try and get the attention of whoever was piloting the vessel.

Not wanting to risk seeing anything happen to the paddleboarders, Newhill decided to call emergency services to look into the situation: "I immediately called 112 and rather went straight to the city to the police for help."

Unfortunately, the caution they exercised in their call for help was rooted in a past tragic incident. "Last year two children died like this and were only found after five days," they wrote.

They zoomed in on the paddleboarders, writing that they were approximately 3 kilometers (1.86 miles) away from the shore. Thankfully, the boarders were able to be rescued without incident.

"Help arrived on the scene they arrived safely back in the city," Newhill wrote at the end of the clip, recording the paddleboarders out on the water, showing that they indeed were able to get carried off to safety on a small boat. Newhill gave a quick thumbs up on camera before the video cuts out.

According to statistics published by EU Safety, between 2002 to 2023, an average of 88 people drowned in Croatia every year. As someone who is ethnically Albanian who has spent a few summers in the country, I've also heard horror stories and ominous warnings of people who've drowned in the Adriatic Sea.

Newhill also appended a warning in a caption of their video, telling folks that they should be wary whenever they're venturing out into the water: "All of you who love the sea, be careful. I am grateful that life brought me here and that I could help. Not everyone has that luck every year."

Folks who responded to Newhill's video thanked them for watching over the paddleboarders. "This is what people mean when they say 'an angel was watching over you,'" one TikToker penned.

Another replied: "May your pillow stay cool, glass stay full, health be at its strongest, and prosperity be infinite." Someone else wrote: "I can only imagine how stressed out this parent must have been, thank you for helping them."

