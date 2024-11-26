Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "Our Playlists Are So Similar" — Tiktoker’s Spotify Fail in Meeting Is All Too Relatable "She will remember you forever." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 26 2024, 2:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @ohgoshadasha

Article continues below advertisement

And TikToker and college student Dasha (@ohgoshadasha) recently joined this long-standing tradition with a video that just flew past the 150K view mark. In it, she recalls an incident during her advisory meeting while doing a walk-and-talk on campus.

“I just had the most embarrassing thing happen to me,” Dasha begins the story with a smirk. “I went to my advisory appointment, and I sat down, and we were chatting, and, like, she had music playing. I was just talking with her, and all the songs she was playing were songs that I listen to. I said, ‘Oh my god, that’s crazy.” She found the whole ordeal serendipitous.

Article continues below advertisement

@ohgoshadasha she thought i wanted background noise for our meeting 💀 ♬ original sound - dasha Source: TikTok | @ohgoshadasha

“And it was like sad songs and happy, upbeat pop songs. I told her, ‘Girl, like, all of these songs are on my playlist.’ And she goes, ‘Oh, I’m not playing music.’ Turns out, it was my phone playing music the whole time, and I had no idea. I just started laughing hysterically.”

Article continues below advertisement

Well, users in the comments found this hysterical, and many looked in the mirror while doing so. One user described a similar fail: “I was in line at UPS, shocked they were playing a really explicit song ... until I realized it was coming out of my purse.” F-Bombs in the UPS does sound out of place, doesn’t it?

Another wrote about a moment of faux kismet: “One time I walked into Walgreens and an Ariana song started playing, and I thought, ‘Omg, this was just on in the car.’ Turns out I pressed play on my phone as soon as I walked in.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ohgoshadasha

A third chimed about a dentist’s office going hard: “I couldn’t understand why they were playing exclusively Jay-Z for the entire hour I was at the dentist. It was playing from my purse.”

Article continues below advertisement

Dasha’s admission isn’t only about failure — it could also be viewed as a reminder of the uncanny way it can bring people together and open the potential for immediately relating to one another. Arguably, there are some artists and genres that possess the ability to appeal to multiple generations and demographics of listeners.

Source: TikTok | @ohgoshadasha

Article continues below advertisement

For instance, Gen Z pop star Olivia Rodrigo, hit the stage with No Doubt at Coachella, combining '90s superstardom with current superstardom. Rodrigo has credited No Doubt and Gwen Stefani as heavy musical influences, proving that new artists can make nostalgic cues fresh again for a brand new generation of listeners.

A report from October of this year proves just that. Rihanna topped the list of most influential music artists among Gen Z worldwide achieving a perfect index score of 100. Taylor Swift and Eminem were also included in the second and third spots, but all of these artists initially appealed to a millennial audience.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @ohgoshadasha

Regarding timelines: Rihanna’s career launched in 2005 with the single "Pon de Replay" and her 1st album "Music of the Sun." Taylor Swift hit it big in 2006, gaining a household name with her self-titled debut album and single, "Tim McGraw."

Article continues below advertisement

Eminem began earlier, releasing the album "Infinite" in 1996, then rose to global fame a little later with "The Slim Shady LP" in 1999, earning the first of many Grammies and cementing his legacy as a “Rap God.” So these aren’t artists who hit it big in the 2020s and initially appealed to "the TikTok generation," so to speak.

Source: TikTok | @ohgoshadasha

Article continues below advertisement

One could see Dasha's failure as a reminder of music's ability to create connections, even if it starts with an accidental score to an advisor meeting. As the iconic Elton John once said, “Music has healing power. It has the ability to take people out of themselves for a few hours.”