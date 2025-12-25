“Y’all Hiring?” — This Boss Went All out With the Most Expensive Christmas Gifts “I’m 41 and would like for this man to adopt me. Is he looking for adult children?” By Jennifer Farrington Published Dec. 25 2025, 9:41 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@lo.epp

In a climate where companies are laying people off left and right, and others expecting more output for less money, it feels almost rare to see a company actually doing something nice for its employees. But thanks to Lorann Eppert (@lo.epp on TikTok), it’s clear those companies still exist. A TikTok of her's has been getting major attention, and I honestly encourage you to scroll through her other videos to see the wholesome back-and-forth banter with her boss. It’s refreshing and nice to see.

But that’s not even what I’m spotlighting today. What really deserves the attention are the expensive Christmas gifts her boss, Kevin Rogers, gave to his employees. And no, I’m not talking about a $20 gift card. I’m talking thousands of dollars spent on meaningful and useful (and downright nice) gifts, like a Nespresso machine. Here’s a rundown of what they received, so prepare to be jealous, or at least tempted to deep dive and figure out how you, too, can work there.

This company gave its employees the most expensive and thoughtful Christmas gifts.

TikToker Lorann Eppert may have just killed my Christmas spirit with jealousy (kidding!), thanks to the gifts her boss gave everyone in the office. And it’s not just because of the price tags, it’s the thought behind each gift. Because these weren’t generic, random presents. Every single item was hand-selected based on the employee’s hobbies and personality. And honestly, that’s rare.

It’s easy for a boss to hand out a bonus or an expensive gift just to use it as a write-off (which some people have accused Lorann’s boss of doing, I’ll get to that later). But choosing gifts that are clearly tailored to each person, that’s different.

Lorann kicks off her TikTok by walking around the office to see what everyone received. The first employee opens an envelope with cash, which was exactly what they asked for on their Christmas list.

She then heads to another office, and I was immediately floored. Sitting there were three large boxes, one of which was a 75-inch Samsung TV. I’m assuming the other two were sound bars or accessories to go with it.

Her next stop is a cubicle where another employee can be found still unboxing his gifts. Inside his “office” sits a Nintendo Switch and a Marshall Bluetooth speaker (and one more gift he hadn’t even opened yet). At this point, my jaw was on the floor. But it didn’t stop there.

Lorann moves on to another desk where someone received an actual mini humidor for cigars, further proof that these gifts were truly curated. Another employee got a sewing machine, while someone else was gifted a Béis travel suitcase.

Other gifts included an ice machine, a solar stove, and a Ninja slushy maker. It honestly feels like the boss told everyone to write out their real Christmas wish list, the stuff you want but would never buy for yourself, and then went ahead and bought everything on it. Oh wait, he did!

I’m shocked, in a good way, and now genuinely interested in knowing what Lorann’s boss does for a living. And to make the gesture even more meaningful, Lorann later shared another video where her boss explains that he “spent [his] own fricking money on my employees,” not company funds, and didn’t treat it like a tax write-off, which still requires you to actually spend the money anyway.

