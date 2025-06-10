Conner Smith Was Reportedly Sober During a Car Accident That Killed a 77-Year-Old Woman "Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.” By Elizabeth Randolph Published June 10 2025, 12:59 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Country singer Conner Smith earned the accolades of being one of the genre's most promising artists. The Gen-Z artist rose to fame after his single, "I Hate Alabama," went viral on TikTok. Since then, Conner had experienced nothing but wins, making history in March 2024 when his song, "Creek Will Rise" became the first ever number one on the UK Country Airplay charts.

Article continues below advertisement

Conner's music continued keeping him in the spotlight and found success with his label, Big Machine Records. But in June 2025, he made headlines for his involvement in a car accident that cost someone their life. Here's what to know.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Conner Smith's car accident resulted in the death of a 77-year-old woman.

In June 2025, Conner was identified as the driver of a pickup truck that fatally struck a 77-year-old woman. According to a release shared by the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department, the woman was identified as Dorothy Dobbins. The release stated that Conner was traveling north on 3rd Avenue North as Dobbins was crossing the roadway. She was apparently inside of a marked crosswalk when she was struck at around 7:30 p.m.

Dobbins was transported to a nearby hospital, Vanderbilt University Medical Center, following the accident. She died while in the hospital. “The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian,” police said of what caused the accident," adding the singer "showed no signs of impairment.” The release also stated that Conner didn't face any charges for Dobbins' death right away and that an investigation was still ongoing.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Mega

What has Conner Smith said about the car accident?

Conner didn't immediately share his thoughts about the accident that resulted in Dobbins' death. However, his attorney released a statement to People where he expressed his condolences and regrets to the victim's loved ones. "His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time,” Conner's attorney said. "Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

Article continues below advertisement

The "Creek Will Rise" singer's statement followed with him limiting comments on his Instagram account, which has over 200,000 followers. Before the accident, Conner was in his hometown, Nashville, for the city's annual CMA Fest, a four-day festival in Nashville that celebrates country music. "Hometown hits different, he wrote underneath an Instagram carousel.