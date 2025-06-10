Following News of His Death, Many Want to Know If Sly Stone Was Ever Married The singer was only married once, and for just two years. By Joseph Allen Published June 10 2025, 10:23 a.m. ET Source: Mega

In addition to being a legendary musician, Sly Stone was also a complicated, fascinating man. Following the news of his death at the age of 82, which was confirmed by his family, many people are looking back at the leader of Sly and the Family Stone and wondering who he was beyond the hits that he produced.

Among the questions people have about Sly is whether he was ever married. Here's what we know about his personal life, including whether he was ever married.

Source: Mega

Was Sly Stone ever married?

Sly was married only once, to actress Kathy Silva. The two got married in 1974 at a sold out Madison Square Garden show, and the two separated roughly two years later in 1976. That separation came in part because their son Sylvester Jr., who was born in 1973, was mauled by Sly's dog. “I didn’t want that world of drugs and weirdness.” Silva told People. “He’d write me a song or promise to change, and I’d try again. We were always fighting, then getting back together.”

After the dog attacked his son, Sly kept custody of it, and reporting from People suggests that he displayed erratic behavior for much of the 1970s, likely as a result of his drug use. Eventually, he entered rehab in 1996, a decision he made by choice. “He went in by choice, to concentrate on getting healthier,” says Sylvester Jr. explained at the time.

“He’s had problems because he hasn’t been able to grow up. He’s meant no harm to anyone," Sly's son continued. Although it seems like Sly carried on a number of relationships over the course of his life, he only ever made the decision to get married once. Although we know plenty of musicians who got married in spite of crippling addiction, it seems like Sly's behavior may have been erratic even by those standards.

Who were Sly Stone's kids?

In addition to Sylvester Jr., who was born in 1973, Sly also had a daughter named Sylvyette, who was born in 1976 with Sly's bandmate Cynthia Robinson. Sylvyette now goes by her middle name, Phunne. His second daughter, Novena Carmel, is a musician in her own right, and she is currently a co-host for the popular public radio station KCRW on Morning Becomes Eclectic.

Sly's family is mourning his loss.

In a statement released after his death, Sly's family offered some details on what his life looked like near the end. "After a prolonged battle with COPD and other underlying health issues, Sly passed away peacefully, surrounded by his three children, his closest friend, and his extended family," the statement explained.