Insane Conspiracy Theories That Turned out to Be True

Conspiracy theories have existed since the dawn of time. Most (or at least many) of them are either bogus or really hard to prove. For instance, some people believed President George W. Bush purposely orchestrated the 911 attacks to ensure he was re-elected for a second term. UFOs have been "spotted" for decades. Even now, some (mostly right-wing folks) think COVID-19 was created in a Chinese lab to intentionally wipe out the population. Most conspiracy theories have been debunked — but some have actually turned out be true.

Below are some of the biggest conspiracy theories that were proven to actually have happened (in some form at least).

1. The U.S. government poisoned alcohol during the Prohibition.

Source: Getty Images

From 1920 to 1933, the government put a ban on all alcoholic sales due to the ethical and moral corruption it was hypothesized to cause. Not only was booze illegal, but many seemed to think that some forms of alcohol that did exist were poisoned — by the government. A 1926 issue of The Camden Morning Post wrote, "When the government puts poison into alcohol, a large percentage of which the government knows will ultimately be consumed for beverage purposes, such action is reprehensible and tends to defeat the very purpose of prohibition."

The government did, in fact, poison alcohol. According to Slate, officials poisoned industrial alcohol that was jacked by bootleggers who'd resell it as regular booze. This was done as a scare tactic to stop people from drinking. By 1933, 10,000 people had died from being poisoned from tainted liquor.

Back then, government officials denied purposely poisoning U.S. citizens, with an expert testifying, "There was not the slightest evidence adduced at any point, so far as I am aware, that these deaths were cause by industrial alcohol, either in the form in which it was denatured under Government supervision or after it had been manipulated by criminals." The expert claimed that people died by simply drinking straight wood alcohol.

Source: Getty Images

And it is true that in 1906, Congress passed an act that made denatured alcohol tax-free. Denatured alcohol did contain ingredients that would make it essentially un-drinkable, so people wouldn't just purchase the tax-free stuff and drink it in lieu of regular booze. Whatever was added to the medical-grade alcohol would make it "wholly unfit for beverage purposes." Did people know this and drink it anyway?