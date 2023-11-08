Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "I Look Like a Demon" — This Woman's Contacts Have Built-in Sunglasses That Make Eyes Look Bizarre These special contact lenses double as built-in sunglasses with a special chemical in them, but they'll make your eyes look weird. By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga Nov. 8 2023, Published 6:30 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@emilyzeck

I never needed glasses as a kid, but I remember being fascinated by the idea of transition lenses for glasses whenever I would see commercials for them on TV. They would be advertised as lenses that could seamlessly change from regular lenses to sunglasses when exposed to sunlight for some dual-action glasses-wearing convenience. I even remember asking my friend who wore them how they worked, and he explained that there was a special chemical in the lenses themselves.

Article continues below advertisement

I still think they're pretty neat, but I would have never thought to use them on contact lenses. In fact, it sounds downright dangerous to have that stuff in your eye! But one woman on TikTok uses contacts like these and they're just as weird as they sound. They supposedly double as built-in sunglasses, but they come off as creepy. Let's break it down.

Article continues below advertisement

This woman's transition contacts look super strange!

In mid-September 2023, Emily Zeck on TikTok (@emilyzeck) showed off her transition contact lenses. She calls them a "game changer for sensitive eyes," but admits that they look super weird.

"My contact lenses have built-in sunglasses in them and it's the creepiest thing ever," Emily admits. Naturally, she shows them off for the camera.

Article continues below advertisement

@emilyzeck Transition lens contacts are a GAME CHANGER for sensitive eyes.. but they look super creepy 😂 ♬ Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat

For all intents and purposes, they work exactly the way you would expect traditional transition lenses to work. After being exposed to sunlight, they slowly change from regular lenses to darker lenses in order to simulate the same sunglasses feel without having anything on your face.

Article continues below advertisement

But while that darker look would be perfectly normal on a regular pair of glasses, you get completely different results with contacts. Because the contacts themselves get darker, they end up completely blacking out your eyes.

@emilyzeck Replying to @princesssslopez good grief. Being cancelled for transition lens contacts is not what i had on my 2023 bingo card lol ♬ Paint The Town Red - Doja Cat

Article continues below advertisement

"Not only do I not have to keep sunglasses on my face while I surf, but they also double as man repellent because I look like a demon," Emily jokes at the end of her video. If you've ever seen Supernatural before, you'll know exactly what she means. After all, the lenses go completely dark as sunglasses. In a follow-up, Emily even revealed that the contact lenses are bigger than her whole iris. That's definitely got a palpable creepy factor to it.

I can understand the utility behind opting for contact lenses instead of regular glasses for physical activity. By that same measure, I completely get the idea of wanting to shield your eyes from the sun on any given day. Still, I feel as if no one on the design team considered the idea that transition lenses wouldn't look natural in execution.

Article continues below advertisement

Regardless, this seems to have won over people who need contact lenses or just want an excuse to creep out their friends. One TikToker in the comments section joked, "I want these!! My friends are getting a little too comfortable around me."

Article continues below advertisement

On a more genuine note, another person wrote, "I've wanted these for decades. I have to wear sunglasses all the time, so I always have sunglasses lines on my face."