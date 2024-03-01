Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Peacock Are 'Couple to Throuple' Stars Corey and Wilder Still Dating Denyse? Here's What We Know Corey, Wilder, and Denyse became the first official throuple to form on Peacock's groundbreaking series 'Couple to Throuple.' By Kelly Corbett Mar. 1 2024, Published 5:17 p.m. ET Source: Alberto Rodriguez/Peacock

Peacock's Couple to Throuple broke barriers as one of the first polyamorous dating series to hit TV. In Season 1, the series followed five already-established couples looking to experiment with bringing a third partner into their relationship. One fan-favorite couple was Corey Potter and Wilder Bunke, who began dating Denyse Davis during the show.

Article continues below advertisement

Corey and Wilder had been together for nine years when they entered the resort. Initially Corey, had a little difficulty series not only getting used to sharing Wilder with Denyse, but also herself. Fortunately, she slowly became more comfortable and let her guard down. In Episode 5, Denyse asked Korey and Wilder to be her boyfriend and girlfriend and they said yes. The trio officially became the first throuple to emerge from the show.

Excited to put their three-person relationship dynamic to the test, Corey, Wilder, and Denyse decided to exit the show during Episode 6. "We got our pick. We've got our person. And I'm happy that she has picked us right back," Corey said as they headed out, adding that they were "ready to be out in the real world and put this real throuple to the test." So, how is their relationship today? While Corey and Wilder are still together, fans have been trying to figure out what the deal is with Denyse.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Paul Castillero/PEACOCK

Are Corey and Wilder still dating Denyse?

On Feb. 18, 2024, just days after the episode aired in which they left the mansion as a throuple, Corey and Denyse collaborated on an Instagram Reel together, with the caption "Reality TV vs. Reality." In the Reel, a few scenes from the show are shown, followed by snippets of the three of them together. From the clips, it looks like Denyse, Corey, and Wilder vacationed together after leaving the show. It gave the illusion that the trio might still be together.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Instagram / @foxyspirit

But from the get-go, there's been one major issue with the threesome's relationship: Corey and Wilder live in Los Angeles, while Denyse lives in Salt Lake City, Utah. When a fan asked in the comment section, "Are you still together?" Denyse responded, "More to reveal later." On TikTok, Corey also responded to an inquiry about the status of her and Wilder's relationship with Denyse. She wrote, "I can't anything say just yet!"

Article continues below advertisement

While they've yet to confirm or deny whether the throuple is still together, if you glance at their Instagram accounts, it seems that the three of them are still in different states. In fact, Denyse's feed in mostly filled with pictures of herself, while Corey and Wilder have continued to post pictures of just the two of them.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Alberto Rodriguez/Peacock

It's also worth noting that Peacock threw a Couple to Throuple Finale Watch Party on Feb. 29, 2024, and although the three of them took a photo together at the event, it appears they arrived separately, which could hint that they may have broken things off.