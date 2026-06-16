Corey Feldman Rushed to Hospital After Mid-Flight Medical Scare According to doctors who evaluated Corey Feldman, emergency may have been caused by pancreatitis or gallstones. By Srimoyee Dutta Published June 16 2026, 8:10 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Actor Corey Feldman was hospitalized Monday after suffering a medical emergency aboard a cross-country flight bound for California, according to TMZ.

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The actor was met by paramedics upon landing at Los Angeles International Airport and was subsequently admitted to a Los Angeles hospital for evaluation. Feldman is currently awaiting MRI results, his publicist confirmed to USA Today.

Source: MEGA

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Corey Feldman Hospitalized After Medical Emergency

According to TMZ, doctors evaluating Feldman said the emergency may have been caused by pancreatitis or gallstones. A source close to the actor told the outlet he became severely ill mid-flight, and a physician on board examined him.

Upon landing, the Los Angeles Fire Department confirmed it had been dispatched to the airport to respond to a 54-year-old male passenger in medical distress. A department spokesperson said the patient was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation and treatment.

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The incident comes just one day after Feldman performed at The Chicago Theatre as part of the Stand by Me 40th anniversary tour, where he appeared alongside former co-stars Jerry O'Connell and Wil Wheaton.

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The performance was part of a broader Midwest trip that Feldman had been documenting for fans on social media. Hours before his hospitalization, he shared a series of photos from his travels, including moments from the live tour and a visit to Michael Jackson’s childhood home in Gary, Indiana.

Feldman's social media posts from the trip described excitement about reconnecting with former co-stars and meeting fans.

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In a post shared on Instagram, Feldman wrote, “THE BOYS R BACK IN TOWN!!! #STANDBYMELIVE RETURNS THIS WEEKEND!! WE KICK THINGS OFF 2NITE IN INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA."

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“I ALSO HAVE A BIT OF GOOD NEWS…..WE THOUGHT THESE WOULD B THE FINAL 2 SHOWS….BUT IT SURE SEEMS LIKE SOME GOOD NEWS IS COMING. AND I WOULD SAY CHANCES R VERY HIGH WE MAY B ANNOUNCING ADDITIONAL D8S VERY SOON!,” he added.

“ON THE WAY DRIVING THRU GARY INDIANA, WE JUST HAD 2 QUICKLY STOP N PAY #RESPECT 2 THE GR8EST ENTERTAINMENT FAMILY IN MUSIC HISTORY. @thejacksons FAMILY HOME ON 2300 JACKSON ST IN GARY,” he wrote in another post.