Corey Feldman Had Three Wives Over the Course of Three Decades — Let's Meet Them! He shares one son named Zen with his second wife. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 17 2025, 1:01 p.m. ET

You don't become a teen heartthrob in the '80s without breaking some hearts along the way. Or, in Corey Feldman's case, without getting married three times over more than 30 years and breaking hearts that way. Corey isn't married now, but he married his first wife in 1989. From there, after failed relationships, he gave marriage a chance two more times.

It's no secret that Corey has become one of the more eccentric characters to come out of his early stardom in the '80s. But, somehow, he has never really gone away. From being in The Surreal Life in 2003 to co-starring in reality show The Two Coreys with the late Corey Haim, and then competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2025, Corey is always around in some way.

Corey Feldman was married three times and his first wife was actress Vanessa Marcil.

Corey married actress Vanessa Marcil in 1989. Known for shows like Beverly Hills, 90210 and General Hospital, Vanessa likely knew the business as well as Corey did at the time. They divorced in 1993. In 2003, Vanessa told Soap Opera Digest that it was "puppy love" with Corey and that they were only really married on paper.

She told the outlet that her marriage to Corey was not a "conventional marriage" because they rarely saw each other, and their respective management didn't even want word to get out that they got married on a whim in Las Vegas.

Corey didn't marry again until 2002, when he married another actress, Susie Sprague.

In 2009, the couple split up. Per People, Susie filed for divorce and she requested sole custody of their child. At the time, a statement obtained by the outlet detailed Corey's reaction to the filing.

"Corey is deeply hurt and saddened by this unexpected change in their relationship, and has done nothing to contribute to the demise of the marriage," the statement said.

Corey's third marriage was to model Courtney Anne Mitchell.

Corey married model Courtney Anne Mitchell in 2016, and they stayed together until 2023, when the marriage ended in Corey's third divorce overall. In 2023, Corey told People that he and Courtney grew apart over the years. He cited "life becoming really hard" and included Courtney's health struggles in that.

Does Corey Feldman have any kids?

Although Corey was married three times, he only had one child with one of his wives, Susie. They welcomed son Zen Scott Feldman in 2004. Although Zen is not in the spotlight like his dad, Corey does share social media posts about his son from time to time. In 2019, Corey posted a collection of photos of and with Zen on Instagram and wrote in the caption that Zen is his "proof" that his son is one good thing that came out of his life.

