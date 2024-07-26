Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Corey Scherer and Elton Castee's Friendship Is Over — a Breakdown of the Drama Corey Scherer left OVERNIGHT before the end of 2023, and both parties have been sharing receipts. By Distractify Staff Published Jul. 26 2024, 3:02 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@eltoncastee

After working together for three years, Corey Scherer and Elton Castee have parted ways — though it was clearly not on good terms. In true influencer fashion, both parties have made videos explaining their individual sides of the drama, though fans have clearly picked certain sides. Here's a breakdown of the drama between Corey and Elton that's spread out between YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Article continues below advertisement

What's the drama between Corey Scherer and Elton Castee? TikTok response.

In mid-July, Elton posted a video to the OVERNIGHT YouTube channel, both to explain Corey's absence and his side of the drama between them. Despite consistently making videos together and Corey becoming a staple figure of the channel, seven months ago he made the decision to leave it behind, though he hasn't said anything publicly until now. The drama has ultimately resulted in the end of their friendship, and both men have different claims over various points of the story.

Article continues below advertisement

For starters, Elton claimed that Corey could've made hundreds of thousands of dollars through his work with the ghost hunting channel, though Corey claims in a TikTok he was paid a flat rate of $750 per video (which was eventually increased to $1000 a video). Corey then said that in 2023 he was only paid $61,000 for the whole year's work, which he said was less than minimum wage in California. The minimum wage in the state of California is $16 an hour, totaling $33,280 a year.

In a follow-up video on Instagram, Elton then pull receipts from Corey's time with the channel, instead claiming that he paid $150,744.10 to Corey in 2023 alone for 59 nights of work. Corey also claimed that he believed the OVERNIGHT channel would've been a duo channel, being a more even split — though Elton details plenty of projects related to the channel that were evenly split between the two of them. Elton also claims that in these instances, the workload was not even, with Elton working more.

Article continues below advertisement

Ultimately, it seems that Corey decided to leave the channel because he wasn't happy. Though no specific instances were detailed, Corey claims that Elton would often be particularly rude on trips, leading his family to beg him to leave the channel.

Article continues below advertisement

"I was unhappy. I was depressed. I didn't want to be there anymore. I have been trying to quit since 2022," Corey said in his TikTok. "My family would call me once a week begging me to leave that channel because of how depressed and unhappy I was. And I would tell them, every call, that I can't, because I don't want to let you guys down. I only stayed because of y'all."

Article continues below advertisement

OVERNIGHT fans are drawing parallels with Corey's time with Sam and Colby.

In the comments on a lot of Elton's videos, fans are drawing parallels between Corey's time with OVERNIGHT and his time with Sam and Colby. Corey was briefly a part of the ghost hunting duo's channel, appearing in a variety of videos, before leaving abruptly following claims that he didn't want to continue to do things involving the paranormal. Despite those claims, he joined Elton's team not long after, going on haunted trips and ghost hunts.