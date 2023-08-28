Home > Viral News > Influencers Where Do YouTubers Sam and Colby Live? The Answer May Surprise You YouTubers Sam and Colby are known for their YouTube videos where documenting paranormal adventures around the world. Where do they live? By Kelly Corbett Aug. 28 2023, Updated 3:55 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @samgolbach

While most folks might avoid an abandoned spooky building, YouTubers Sam Golbach and Colby Brock embrace it. The social media personalities are known for their haunted adventure and exploration videos.

Article continues below advertisement

The duo initially gained attention by posting comedic skits on the now-defunct platform Vine. But when the app shut down, they transitioned to YouTube, where they really fell into their element. They began sharing vlogs and travel videos and became most popular for their haunted exploration and paranormal acticity videos.

From staying overnight in New Jersey's most haunted forest to the world's largest catacombs in Odessa, Ukraine, Sam and Colby have been all over the globe on the hunt for all things scary. That said, fans can't help but wonder: Where do Sam and Colby actually live? Keep scrolling to find out.

Article continues below advertisement

Where do Sam and Colby live?

Sam and Colby are believed to still live in Las Vegas, Nev. In August 2022, Sam's then-girlfriend singer Katrina Stuart actually shared in a video that she, Sam, and Colby had all moved into a house in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Article continues below advertisement

In May 2023, Sam and Katrina broke up, which likely shook up their living arrangements. But as far as we know, Sam and Colby are still located in Las Vegas. If you look at their Instagram accounts, the majority of their photos appear to be based in Las Vegas.

Article continues below advertisement

Before they moved to Las Vegas in late 2022, Colby confirmed their residence was Los Angeles, Calif. in a video response to a question from a fan who asked if he and Sam lived in Hawaii. Colby said in the video that he and Sam had joked about living in Hawaii but didn't actually commit to it.