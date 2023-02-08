Home > Viral News > Influencers Source: Instagram YouTuber Colby Brock Recently Revealed That He Was Diagnosed With Cancer By Joseph Allen Feb. 8 2023, Published 10:30 a.m. ET

In a recent post on Twitter and Instagram, YouTuber Colby Brock announced that he had been diagnosed with cancer. Following that fairly scary announcement, many fans offered condolences, even as others wanted to learn more about precisely what had happened to Colby that led to the diagnosis. Obviously, a word like cancer set off all sorts of alarm bells for Colby's many fans.

Colby Brock was diagnosed with cancer.

In a recent life update, Colby announced that he had been diagnosed with testicular cancer following a recent trip to the doctor. In the update, Colby also said that he had had surgery on Feb. 7, and was trying to maintain a positive attitude. “I went to see a doctor for some pain I was having in my lower pelvis/left testicle, and after scans/blood work, I was told I have a mass in my ball that was 95% likely to be cancer,” Colby explained in his post.

“Obviously the ‘cancer’ word is scary, and I’m still in disbelief about the whole situation but my scans showed that I caught it early,” he added. “Yesterday I went to surgery to get my cancer ball removed, so the hard part is already over.” He also encouraged his fans and followers who have testicles to get theirs checked regularly, because testicular cancer can be very treatable if it's caught early.

every day is a blessing 🖤 — Colby (@ColbyBrock) February 3, 2023

"I’ve been staying so positive and optimistic about this whole situation, taking one day at a time," he concluded. "So please try not to worry about me! Even after surgery yesterday I’ve been in great spirits. I’m going to be okay I promise. I’m the one ball wonder, quality over quantity babe." It seems like Colby had a fairly major health scare, but he's on the mend.

How old is Colby Brock?

The news that Colby had been diagnosed with cancer was shocking to some fans, in part because he's only 26 years old. To have such a serious health scare at a young age should be a wake-up call that young people are not even close to immune from scary health problems. Colby was mindful of the signs and caught his cancer early, and it seems clear he wants his fans to do the same.

Colby received an outpouring of love from fans.

In the comments under his announcement, friends and fans alike offered their support for Colby amidst what are undoubtedly difficult circumstances. "Colby’s beating this cancer’s a-- no question. Crazy seeing how you’ve dealt with this so well," one person wrote. "You’re so strong and such a light, I know you’ll get through this, and we’re all here to support you in any way we can. You're in my thoughts and prayers always, lots and lots of love," another added.