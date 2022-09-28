'Big Sky' Fans May Want to Keep Their Eye on Cormac Barnes
Now that just about everyone has been watching Big Sky on ABC, more people than ever are curious to know about the newest character, Cormac Barnes. Cormac was raised by Sunny Barnes to be a hard-working camping expert who knows how to make guests feel as comfortable as possible.
He equips them with the necessary tools and essentials so they don’t feel overwhelmed or abandoned. Big Sky is currently on its third season, which means there’s a lot to be said about Cormac — and the actor who plays him, Luke Mitchell. Here’s what fans of the show should know.
Cormac Barnes is a major player in 'Big Sky's' third season.
Viewers who are obsessed with crime drama thrillers have probably already fallen in love with Big Sky. The show was created by producer David E. Kelly and is based on a series of addictive novels written by C. J. Box. Season 1 sheds light on an ex-cop named Jenny who chose to stay in the police business with her ex-husband, despite their decision to end their marriage.
She works alongside private detectives and other law enforcement officials to solve kidnappings and other heartwrenching cases. The first two seasons of the show depict troubling instances of criminal activity. Now that Season 3 is here, Cormac is a character to keep an eye out for. His mother owns Sunny Day Excursions and works as a backcountry outfitter.
Who plays the role of Cormac Barnes? Meet Luke Mitchell.
Luke Mitchell is the actor who was chosen to bring the role of Cormac to life. According to his IMDb, this isn’t the first role he has landed throughout the course of his career as an actor. He also starred in Blindspot, Without Remorse, Agents of SHIELD, and Seven Minutes. On Instagram, he has over 650,000 followers.
In his bio, he refers to himself as an actor, producer, and coffee lover who also thinks dogs are the best. A quick scroll through his feed reveals just how content he is to post promotional shots for Big Sky. In some pictures, he’s posing beside Reba McEntire herself, the beloved actress who plays Sunny in the show.
Other pictures in his feed highlight his appreciation for nature and the beauty of the great outdoors; he's also the type of person to share adorable pictures of his puppy. Luke has shared several loved-up pictures with the woman he’s dating, Rebecca Breeds.
Just like Luke, Rebecca is also in the acting industry. She's starred in several roles including Clarice, Three Summers, The Originals, Legacies, and Blue Water High.