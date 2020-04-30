Meet Michele Weaver, the Actress Playing the Oldest Daughter in 'Council of Dads'

Council of Dads revolves around the everyday life of an unorthodox family where a father appointed three of his friends to step into his shoes and take care of his children after his death.

Anthony (Clive Standen), Oliver (J. August Richards), and Larry (Michael O’Neill) step up to give the kids driving lessons, teach them the basics of tying a tie, and handle other queries.

As the oldest daughter, Luly (Michele Weaver), is the most independent one — or so it would seem.