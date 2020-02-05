We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Animals
featured-coyote-badger-1580925944535.jpg
Source: Twitter

An Adorable Coyote and Badger Hanging out Together Have Broken the Internet

By

Y'all. I cannot stop watching this video. The Peninsula Open Space Trust's (POST) wildlife cameras recently captured the cutest unlikely animal friend pair: a coyote and a badger, hanging out together in the San Francisco Bay Area. They posted the video to Twitter, where it proceeded to go completely viral and warm the hearts of everyone on the internet. 

"This is the best thing you'll see all day!" their tweet reads. They were not exaggerating. In the video, a coyote can be seen excitedly waiting at the mouth of a tunnel for an off-screen friend. It's hopping around, clearly super happy to see its friend. Then, a little badger waddles on screen, and the two of them set off on their nighttime hunting adventure. Everything about it is perfect.