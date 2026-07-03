Inside Creators Inc: How Andrew Bachman Is Turning Followers Into Brands The company behind one of the creator economy's fastest-growing communities is expanding from talent management into swimwear, live fan experiences, and a New York Fashion Week debut. By Reese Watson Updated July 3 2026, 6:20 p.m. ET Source: Creator's Inc.

The creator economy has grown up. What started as influencers posting from their bedroomshas become a professional industry, with full teams, studios, and real business strategy behindthe biggest names online. At the center of that shift is Creators Inc, building one of the largestcreator communities in the space, with a flagship home base in Los Angeles.

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Founded by Andrew Bachman, Creators Inc helps digital creators do what most never figure outon their own: turn an audience into a durable business. The company operates less like atraditional talent agency and more like a full creator ecosystem, combining management, brandstrategy, content production, and a flagship studio in Los Angeles where creators collaborate,shoot, and build together.

"Everyone's chasing attention," said Bachman. "They actually own."

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That approach showed up in force this year at Miami Swim Week, where the company’sswimwear line, CI Swim, staged one of the most talked-about productions of the event. Theshow put Creators Inc’s creators on a major fashion stage and signaled that the company intendsto compete well beyond social media.

The momentum has not slowed. Creators Inc is preparing a New York Fashion Week debut thisSeptember with a show called Evening Swim, blending swimwear and elevated eveningwear on asingle runway. It is the kind of production that has become a signature for the brand: high-end,carefully cast, and built for the cameras as much as the room.

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The company is also moving into new ground with BuzzStar, a platform that lets creators takepaid, direct requests from their fans, including live one-on-one video calls. The product reflectsa broader bet by Creators Inc: that the connection between creators and their audiences isbecoming more direct, more personal, and more valuable.

Through all of it, the throughline is community. Creators Inc has built its reputation on treatingcreators as long-term brands rather than short-term commodities, a creator-first approach thathas helped it attract and keep talent in a notoriously transient industry.

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For Bachman, the goal is bigger than any single platform or trend.“Swim Week, Fashion Week,BuzzStar, it’s all the same idea: taking creators places the internet alone never could,” he said.